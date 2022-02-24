Court allows Nawab Malik’s plea for medicines, home-cooked food and lawyer presence

Mumbai: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday allowed three petitions filed by Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik allowing him a supply of medicines, home-cooked food while in custody and the presence of his advocate during the questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

ED arrested the NCP leader on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case registered against the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

The three applications were filed by Malik through his counsel Taraq Sayed soon after the court on Wednesday remanded him to ED custody till the 3rd of March.

Sayed informed the court that Malik was suffering from several ailments and needed medicines and home food. He had also moved a plea for the presence of his counsel at a distance during the questioning by ED.

Special PMLA judge Rahul Rokade had asked the ED to file a reply to the three applications.

After the agency filed a reply, the court on Thursday allowed all three applications.

The court allowed advocate Bhumika Gada to be present during Malik’s interrogation by ED officials. She will be allowed at a distance beyond the hearing range but within the visible range.

Malik, however, will not be allowed to consult her during the interrogations and she will not be allowed to interfere in the investigation. ED officials are directed to inform Gada about the timing of Malik’s interrogations well in advance.

The court also allowed Malik’s relative Amir Malik to carry food for the cabinet minister till further orders.