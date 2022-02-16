Court issues production warrant for Dawood’s brother

Mumbai A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday issued a production warrant against Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar in connection with a money laundering case recently registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Acting on a plea filed by the ED, additional sessions judge M G Deshpande issued the warrant for the production of the fugitive gangster’s brother who is presently lodged in Thane central jail in connection with an extortion case registered at Thane.

The special court has directed the agency to make all arrangements to escort and produce Kaskar before it on February 18.

ED had filed the plea through special prosecutors Hiten Venegaonkar and R R Yadav invoking section 67 of the PMLA Act and section 267 of the CrPC (power to require attendance of prisoners).

Kaskar, the youngest brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested by Thane police in September 2017 from his residence in Nagpada in South Mumbai in an extortion case registered at Thane.

ED officials said they aim to unearth well-organised hawala channels and cricket-betting rackets run by Dawood gang.

Kaskar, deported from the United Arab Emirates in 2003, is suspected to be operating Dawood’s real estate business in Mumbai and surrounding areas.

The officials said the agency has tracked the trail of the syndicate’s hawala operations from India to some foreign destinations, including Dubai.

The agency is also probing several businesses and properties in Mumbai directly and indirectly linked to Dawood family members. Properties and businesses linked to the gangster’s brother Iqbal Kaskar are also under the agency’s scanner.

The agency is also probing possible links between Dawood gang and the money laundering case involving City Limousines (I) Ltd. The accused in this case had allegedly floated various schemes, offering up to 48% returns on deposits/investments received from the public and duped the investors of thousands of crores. The company shut operations in 2009.

According to the ED, the accused company directors allegedly laundered the investor’s money by routing the same through various countries and invested the same in movable and immovable properties in India and abroad. The ED had unearthed the money trail and proceeds of crimes parked overseas. The agency had attached properties in the form of bank balances to the tune of ₹300 crore in Singapore.

ED has recently registered a money laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim for allegedly financing terrorist activities through his hawala network.

ED had on Tuesday carried searches at various locations across the city, including properties related to Dawood Ibrahim and the Nagpada residence of his late sister Haseena Parkar, and one premises in Thane.

ED officials on Wednesday had again questioned Chhota Shakeel’s brother in law, Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit for several hours.

(With inputs from Manish K Pathak)