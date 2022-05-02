Court puts off order on Rana couple’s bail pleas to May 4
The Mumbai sessions court on Monday postponed to May 4 the order on the bail pleas filed by Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana.
The couple was arrested on April 3 on charges of promoting enmity between groups and sedition, among others, for their insistence on chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree “to remind the Shiv Sena leader of his Hindutva roots.”
While Navneet is presently lodged in Byculla women’s prison, Ravi Rana is lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.
Arguing their bail pleas, senior advocate Abad Ponda and advocate Rizwan Merchant had contended that the two had no intention to spread hatred, as claimed by the police. They had said that “a citizen has a right to criticise the government so long as it does not incite violence. There is no chance of inciting violence by chanting Hanuman Chalisa.”
Referring to the complaint, the defence lawyers had said it was only the couple’s (Ranas) decision to go to Matoshree and with no supporters. “Violence against the state was never in their dream,” they had said.
Police had opposed their bail pleas. An affidavit filed by the Khar police had said the acts committed by the couple to incite violence in the name of religion and create a law-and-order situation were part of a larger conspiracy to get the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra dissolved.
Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat had said that their arrest was very well justified and necessary, as they attempted to show that the law-and-order situation in the state had gone out of control of the state government and as such the government was required to be dissolved.
Gharat had said it was part of their strategy to attack the government from all sides and the plot was to show the Maharashtra government was not promoting the cause of any particular religion. Gharat had argued that the idea behind chanting Hanuman Chalisa was to show that the ruling party, Shiv Sena, had changed its stand and left its Hindutva agenda behind.
Justifying the charges against Ranas, the prosecution had said the words used by the accused for the chief minister were beyond the limits stipulated for freedom of speech and expression. “There is clear material to show that they wanted to disturb public order,” Gharat had argued.
The prosecution had also expressed apprehension that if released on bail, the accused may sabotage the probe.
-
Why release tigress in Seljar, asked Vasundhara Raje. Forest official explains
The tigress released in the Seljar range of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on April 11 is healthy and has made three kills, a senior Rajasthan wildlife official said on Monday after a barrage of criticism by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje questioning the government's decision. “She is healthy and made three kills. The tigress is monitored 24x7,” mHTR field director, Sedu Ram Yadav said. The tigress, MT-4, was the only one to survive.
-
Anil Deshmukh seeks admission in private hospital
Mumbai Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh filed an application before the special PMLA court to allow him to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment on Monday. The special court has directed the Enforcement Directorate to file reply to the plea and posted it for hearing on May 4. He also had post-Covid effects and harboured more heart issues after he contracted the infection in February 2021.
-
Two PMC hospitals to implement LaQshya programme
After much scrutiny, two civic body hospitals have been selected to implement the labour room quality improvement initiative (LaQshya), which is a national level programme to prevent maternal deaths and stillbirths. Pune Municipal Corporation was selected for the pilot project in the state and among the civic maternity hospitals, Kamala Nehru and Sonawane were selected. Currently, PMC hospitals have a low rate of maternal deaths and stillbirths.
-
CVS shines at Tatva ’22: Badan pe sitare lapete huye!
Electrifying DJ nights, mesmerising band performances, street dance-offs, soulful musical renditions, captivating photo and art exhibits, and treasure hunts — the three-day cultural fest of College of Vocational Studies, Tatva had it all. And that's why it left Delhi University students with memories of a lifetime! Surbhi Koley, a student of BA (Hons) Political Science at Dyal Singh College (Morning), performed an acoustic version of Billie Eilish's I Don't Wanna Be You Anymore.
-
Taj Mahal entry to remain free for 2 hours for offering namaz on Eid
The entry to the Taj Mahal will remain free for two hours on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr for offering namaz at the mosque situated on its premises on Tuesday. This relaxation in ticket booking would be for two hours from 7 am to 9 am on Tuesday, subject to the sighting of the moon, clarified ASI officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics