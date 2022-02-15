Court raps state for failing to appoint SPP in Khwaja Yunus case

Mumbai The trial court in Khwaja Yunus murder case said that despite the number of directions/requests, no concrete steps have been taken for the appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP).

Additional sessions judge U J More directed the additional director general of State CID to personally pursue the matter with the government.

The court had earlier also slammed the government over its failure to appoint Special Public Prosecutor in the 2003 custodial death case.

“There is constant non-compliance of court order by the prosecution. There is a casual approach adopted by the State CID in the serious case of 302 murder of IPC. The upshot of above discussion reveals that neither any concrete steps taken by State CID for appointment of SPP nor concrete progress report filed on record except bare forwarding letters,” observed the judge.

The court also directed Yunus’ mother Asiya Begum to be present with her counsel on the next date with a reply to an application filed by retired ACP Praful Bhosale, retired police inspectors Rajaram Vhanmane, inspector Ashok Khot and Hemant Desai through there counsel Manoj Chauhan.

The four had demanded documents from the petition of Asiya in which the apex court on January 11 had passed an order directing the trial court to proceed on a plea to decide whether the four more policemen can be added as accused for the alleged custodial death in 2003, the apex court had also directed the trial court to hear the four policemen before deciding the plea on law point.

The trial court directed Begum to be present on the next date of February 21, 2022, with a reply to the four policemen’s application.

The trial in the case began in 2018 against the four policemen who had claimed that they were escorting Yunus to Aurangabad and he had escaped en route. These men, currently undergoing trial, are dismissed cop Sachin Waze and three constables Rajendra Tiwari, Sunil Desai and Rajaram Nikam. The four men who were not granted sanction to prosecute are retired ACP Praful Bhosale, senior police inspectors Rajaram Vhanmane, Ashok Khot and Hemant Desai.

The first witness in the case while deposing in January 2018, said that he had seen these four policemen assaulting Yunus. Based on this, the then SPP Dhiraj Mirajkar who was thereafter removed by the state, moved a plea stating that the four policemen can be summoned under section 319 under the Code of Criminal of Procedure Code.

In December 2002, a bomb went off in a BEST parked outside Ghatkopar railway station killing two and injuring 50.

The Mumbai Crime branch, of which Vaze was a part, picked up a few people including Yunus. In January 2003, the police said that Yunus fled. However, another accused Dr Abdul Mateen had said mostly likely Yunus had died due to the police beating as he was vomiting blood.

Vaze and three police constables have been booked in the case identified as Rajendra Tiwari, Sunil Desai and Rajaram Nikam.