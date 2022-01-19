Court refuses pre-arrest bail to CMD, 2 directors booked in abetment to suicide case

Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday rejected anticipatory bail applications filed by Dr Surendra Manjrekar, Chairman and Managing Director of Sunanda Speciality Coatings Pvt. Ltd. and two other directors of the Lower Parel-based company -- Sourabh Manjrekar and Ishita Manjrekar.

All three were booked in abetment to suicide case after an engineer died by suicide.

The court observed that prima facie, the involvement of accused persons was patent from the available material and needed thorough investigation, which is not possible without custodial interrogation of the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge MG Deshpande, however, allowed the anticipatory bail plea of another director Ruchira Manjrekar, wife of Dr Surendra Manjrekar.

According to Dadar police, the deceased, Nikhil Joshi, was working with Sunanda Speciality Coatings, which supplies construction chemicals, since 2001. He was a trusted employee of Dr Surendra Manjrekar. However, after 2011, Dr Manjrekar’s son Sourabh and daughter Ishita joined the company and they did not get along with Joshi.

Police said that Joshi was insulted in meetings in the presence of juniors, his targets were hiked and he was asked to give reports in writing every day. Besides, Joshi was not allowed to quit the job, nor was he granted leave, police said.

Josi ended his life on September 30. His wife later learnt that Joshi had met with Surendra Manjrekar and Sourabh Manjrekar in the pantry before committing suicide.

The prosecution argued that Joshi had noted in his diary about the situation and how it was adversely affecting his life.

The applicants’ advocated. however, argued that the deceased was unable to cope with work pressure and was blaming the management.

“He was undergoing medical treatment, a fact that can’t be overlooked. He could have resigned and joined other services as per his wish. What has happened is due to his own responsibility and the accused are in no way linked to it,” they said, adding that there was a delay in lodging FIR.

FIR was lodged in December to extract compensation from the accused, they said.

Judge Deshpande observed that after Joshi committed suicide none of the employees nor the applicants helped him or took him to hospital and the act prima-facie speaks volumes.

“The pantry meeting cannot be overlooked at this stage and needs further investigation. The diary notings indicated he was mentally harassed and became helpless,” the court noted.