Court refuses pre-arrest bail to cop booked for extortion
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of police inspector Om Wangate, attached to LT Marg police station in South Mumbai and booked for allegedly extorting money from angadia service providers in South Mumbai.
Additional sessions judge R M Sadrani rejected Wangate’s plea. Wangate, along with assistant police inspector, Nitin Kadam and police sub inspector Samadhan Jamdade have been booked for allegedly extorting money from angadias after a complaint was filed by additional commissioner of police, Dilip Sawant on February 19.
While Kadam and Jamdade were arrested by the Criminal Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai crime branch, which is probing the case, Wangate could not be traced and later approached the sessions court with an anticipatory bail plea.
Wangate had filed the anticipatory bail plea through advocate Vinod Chate, who had submitted that the inspector was an innocent and a law-abiding police officer, he had been falsely implicated in the case. “He was just following orders of his seniors. He had been rewarded several times for his good work,” Chate had said.
He claimed that on instructions of his seniors, Wangate inquired into suspected activities of money laundering in Pophalwadi and conducted searches. He had asked the people to visit the police station and when he found nothing suspicious with them, he allowed them to leave.
Chate had added that Wangate had not extorted a single penny from anybody and being a law-abiding officer, he is willing to co-operate with the agencies and will not tamper with evidence.
“If the reliefs are granted, no prejudices would be caused to any of the parties and on the other hand, if the same is refused, the applicant would suffer grave and irreparable loss, harm and injury which would never be compensated in terms of money,” his plea stated.
The prosecution had opposed the plea pointing out that the investigation was at a primary stage and Wangate had played a crucial role for which his custody was necessary.
On December 7, Yogesh Gandhi, Jatin Shah, Madhusuda Ravan, Maganbhai Prajapati and others of the Angadiya association, Bhuleshwar had approached the additional commissioner of police, Dilip Sawant, South region with a complaint against the local L T Marg police station officers. They had alleged that the police officers were allegedly extracting money from businessmen in Pophalwadi area in South Mumbai.
A preliminary Inquiry was conducted after which an FIR was registered in 2021.
