Court refuses Rana Kapoor’s wife’s pre-arrest bail

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor last week
In the copy of the order, which was made available on Tuesday, special CBI judge M R Purwar said that the plea was not maintainable (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 06:43 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor last week.

In the copy of the order, which was made available on Tuesday, special CBI judge M R Purwar said that the plea was not maintainable.

Bindu Kapoor had applied for anticipatory bail on November 11 after the court took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the anti-corruption wing of the CBI against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar and Bindu Kapoor and issued process against the accused.

The CBI and the ED have booked Rana Kapoor and others, alleging that while working as MD cum CEO of Yes Bank, he connived with Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar and others with an intention to extend undue financial benefits to M/s. Avantha Reality Ltd., one of Avantha Group companies, by Yes Bank Ltd. and in return illegally obtained its property at 40, Amrita Shergil Marg Bungalow in Delhi at half the market price, for himself and his family members through the company, M/s. Bliss Adobe Pvt. Ltd., beneficially owned by his wife Bindu Kapoor.

