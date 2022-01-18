Court rejects Anil Deshmukh’s default bail plea

vinay.dalvi@htlive.com

Mumbai A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Additional sessions judge R N Rokade rejected the bail plea of the 71-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader arrested in a money laundering case on November 2.

Deshmukh had moved for default bail through advocate Vikram Chaudhri and Aniket Nikam, contending that, excluding the date of first remand, a period of 60 days had elapsed, but the special court had not taken cognisance of the ED’s supplementary chargesheet against him and therefore, he was entitled to default bail.

His counsels had argued that mere filing of the prosecution complaint cannot be construed as the conclusion of an investigation, as notwithstanding the same the court has ample powers in terms of Section 156(3) CrPC directing a further investigation, instead of taking cognizance.

That, till now i.e. till the presentation of this application, no satisfaction was recorded by this court regarding completion of the investigation on perusal of any prosecution complaint presented before it.

Unlike sub-section (1) which requires the satisfaction of the Investigating officer, in sub-section (2) of Section 167 CrPC, satisfaction is required to be recorded by the court. That, till now, no cognizance is taken by the court, which is prerequisite for the purpose of granting remand under Section 309(2) CrPC, they had argued.

They claimed that a combined reading of Section 156(3), 167(2), 190 and 309(2) of CrPC clearly showed that at the pre-cognizance stage, there was a statutory embargo in granting remand beyond 60 days under Section 167(2), if the accused was willing to furnish bail bonds on expiry of 60 days of his arrest. Thus, if by that time i.e. 60 days, cognizance is not taken, his remand can not be continued, they asserted.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the bail plea. Arguing for the agency, additional solicitor general, Anil Singh and advocate Shreeram Shirsath had submitted that default bail cannot be considered once the chargesheet or the supplementary chargesheet is filed within a period of 60 days from the date of the arrest.

“It is submitted that the concept of statutory bail/default bail cannot be considered once the chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet have been filed. The supplementary prosecution complaint against Deshmukh and 11 others has been filed on December 29, 2021, within a period of 60 days from the date of his arrest. The registry has even given a central filing number to the said complaint,” the agency said in its reply opposing the bail plea.

The Court while rejecting the bail plea said the ED had filed a chargesheet in time and section 167 of CrPC does not speak of taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

The agency claimed that its investigation began after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had directed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore every month from bars in Mumbai. Singh approached the Bombay high court (HC) and filed a petition in the matter. Based on HC’s order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initially conducted a preliminary enquiry and on April 21 registered an offence under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, after which ED started its investigation.