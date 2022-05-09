Court reserves order on Deshmukh’s plea for treatment at private hospital
Mumbai A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court on Monday reserved orders on the plea filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for permission to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment.
Claiming that he had a history of weak shoulder girdle with recurrent painful dislocations, Deshmukh has said in his application that he had a fall in Arthur Road jail and dislocated his shoulder. Besides, he had various spine and urine-related issues, for which he was admitted to JJ Hospital on April 2 and was “currently experiencing excruciating pains and medically advised to undergo the necessary surgery.” He claimed he also had heart-related ailments.
“The applicant states that he has been experiencing chest pains, breathlessness, heart problems with abnormal ECG findings, which indicate less blood supply to the heart…and a possibility of heart block episode,” said his plea and added that he also had “uncontrolled high blood pressure”.
It further stated that “the multitude of add-on medications and stress, related to the ongoing high blood pressure is worsening his Ischaemic heart disease and taking a severe toll on his health.” He also had post-Covid effects and harboured more heart issues after he contracted the infection in February 2021.
Deshmukh’s lawyer Aniket Nikam argued that Deshmukh is in acute pain and he needs to undergo the surgery. Further, he argued that it is his fundamental right. “It is not the case that Deshmukh will abscond. He will finish surgery and return to jail,” Nikam assured the court.
However, ED opposed the plea, claiming that Deshmukh had sought treatment in a private hospital primarily for his shoulder dislocation and also for Stress Thalium Test, which he was recommended in January by doctors at the JJ Hospital.
ED claimed that the case of Deshmukh is not of emergency and on inquiring with the JJ Hospital, they were informed that the state-run hospital had advanced technology for conducting shoulder-related surgeries. As regards the test, the agency said that the doctors informed them that it was a non-emergency test and can be conducted at KEM hospital.
Deshmukh was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, on the allegations of money laundering. ED’s case against the NCP leader is based on the FIR registered by the CBI on April 21, 2021, based on the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
In a letter written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and others on March 20, 2021, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had instructed certain Mumbai police officers, including assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect an amount of ₹100 crore every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.
ED claimed that Vaze had accordingly called a meeting of bar owners and between December 2020 and February 2021, collected ₹4.7 crore from the owners of orchestra bars in Mumbai and handed over the “extorted money” in two instalments to Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde.
-
Will continue running bulldozers tomorrow, says south Delhi municipal body
The SDMC has reportedly formed a 10-day action plan for the demolition drive in several areas of Delhi, with municipality central zone's standing committee, Rajpal saying that it will do its work and “encroachments will be removed wherever they are”.
-
Investors’ summit will give flight to aspirations of new UP: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officers to complete all necessary preparations for the third ground-breaking ceremony of UP investors' summit scheduled in June. “The event will give flight to the aspirations of New India's New Uttar Pradesh,” he said at a meeting with top officers of the state government. UP, which ranked 14 on the national ease of doing business ranking, now ranks number 2, informed Adityanath.
-
PIFF to feature at Cannes Film Festival
The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), the official film festival of the Government of Maharashtra, jointly organised by the Government of Maharashtra and Pune Film Foundation for the past 20 years, has been invited to participate in the 'festival hub' section of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival to be held in France between May 17 and 28. PIFF is the only film festival from India to get this honour.
-
With online applications, obtaining and renewing liquor licences get easier
Gurugram: GGurugram (east) Under the new excise policy introduced on Friday, applications for obtaining and renewing liquor licenses can be made online, beginning June. The online process will eliminate corruption, the involvement of middlemen, and harassment of traders. The decision also aims at improving delivery of various department regulatory functions and services in an effective and transparent manner to ensure 100% compliance with the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).
-
Navneet Rana calls Sanjay Raut 'popat', says will file FIR for threatening her
The Mumbai sessions court on Monday issued notice to MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana after city's Khar Police filed an application to issue a non-bailable warrant for re-arresting them on the ground of breaching bail conditions. Police said the couple violated the bail condition of not speaking or making any statement on the Hanuman Chalisa recital matter - for which they were held and put behind bars from April 23 to May 5, to the media.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics