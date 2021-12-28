Covid admissions increase at hospitals

Mumbai With the increase in Covid cases in the past one week, Mumbai has also seen a 14.7% increase in the overall admission rate of Covid patients at public and private hospitals in the city during the week between December 21 to 28.

According to the data available with Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC), 551 patients were admitted to Covid hospitals, jumbo centres, and isolation centres for asymptomatic patients (CCC2) in the week ahead of December 21, contrary to only 35 admissions in the week following December 14.

Meanwhile, admissions in the intensive care units have seen an increase of a whopping 49% between these two weeks, pointing at more severity of symptoms among patients detected with Covid. While ICU bed occupancy increased by 41 beds in the week following December 21, it increased by only one bed in the week following December 14.

However, doctors tending to Covid patients across prominent hospitals in the city have a contrary opinion and have experienced that even though the number of admissions of Covid patients has gone up in the past one week, the severity of symptoms among those admitted to hospitals remains mild to very mild. Doctors said that they have not seen a significant increase in the number of critical patients or those with severe symptoms.

Dr Harish Chafle, senior consultant, Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospitals, said, “The number of admissions has gone up at our hospital, but patients who come in have mild to very mild symptoms. There is a minor increase in the number of patients we have referred to ICU admission, at two on an average, at present.”

Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a part of the Maharashtra government’s Covid task force, also said, “The cases that we are receiving now show mild symptoms. Future projects are likely to be similar to what we are seeing now, as long as the infection is from the Delta variant of Covid. If the infections from the Omicron variant begins to spread, the growth in the number of Covid cases is likely to be faster per day, in my opinion.”

Between December 21 and 28, Mumbai added 4,145 Covid cases to its total caseload. However, during the previous week, between December 14 and 21, Mumbai had added 1,894 Covid patients to its total caseload.

Comprehensive data for the week of December 21 shows a 14.7% increase in overall bed occupancy, a 49% increase in ICU occupancy, a 5.3% increase in ventilator bed occupancy, an 8.6% increase in oxygen bed occupancy, and a 9.25% increase in CCC2 bed occupancy which are used to isolate Covid positive but asymptomatic patients.

In the week from December 14, a total of 35 beds overall got occupied, versus 551 beds in the week from December 21; in the week from December 14, one ICU bed got occupied, versus 59 ICU beds in the week from December 21; In the week from December 14, a total of 3 ventilator beds got occupied, versus 19 ventilator beds in the week from December 21; In the week from December 14, 12 oxygen beds got occupied, versus 116 oxygen beds in the week from December 21. Moreover, in the CCC2 facilities, in the week from December 14, 4 beds got occupied, versus 41 beds in the week from December 21.

Dr Smita Chavan from Seven Hills Hospital, said, “Our admission of Covid positive patients has increased, but that is mainly due to isolation of all Omicron suspects, who are international passengers positive for Covid upon arrival at the Mumbai airport. The results for Omicron are awaited, so even if they are asymptomatic, it is mandatory according to rules that they get quarantined in a hospital, and cannot opt for home quarantine even if they are asymptomatic.”

The occupancy at the 3,500-bed jumbo facility in NESCO at Goregaon went up to 55 on Tuesday. Of these, 48 Covid patients were admitted to the ward, while seven were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “The daily admissions have been in the range of 11 to 13 in the past two to three days,” said Dr Neelam Andrade, dean of the NESCO facility.

“Before this, our occupancy was about 15. None of the 48 patients in the ward has required oxygen support. They have mild symptoms like scratchy throat and runny nose,” she said.

Doctors said that many patients are coming to facilities as they are scared, and some of them are living in large families or smaller houses.

Private hospitals have also started seeing a slight increase in admissions. For instance, the Bombay Hospital in Marine Lines had an occupancy of three to four patients in the first three weeks of December. On Tuesday, the hospital’s occupancy had jumped to 26.

“We have started seeing 8-10 admissions daily, a majority of them are international travellers testing positive,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali from Bombay Hospital. “As of now, there is no rise in ICU admissions,” he said.

According to data from the civic body, a total of 146 international travellers have tested positive since November 1, of which 74 were detected at the Mumbai airport. 22 others, who are high-risk contacts of these internal travellers, have also tested positive. All of them are being treated at the Seven Hills Hospital.

At present, 90% of the 15,278 Covid beds available at all hospitals across the city for Covid patients are vacant, according to BMC’s dashboard. 84.5% of the 1,986 ICU beds are vacant, 83% of the 1,157 ventilator beds are vacant, and 92% of the 6,790 oxygen beds are vacant.

As per figures from the state government’s public health department, there are 4,765 active Covid cases in the city as of December 27.