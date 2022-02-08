Covid: At 6,107, Maharashtra sees slight dip in tally, Mumbai has 447 new cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday registered a drop in its Covid-19 tally with 6,107 new coronavirus cases being registered in the last 24 hours. This is 329 less than the numbers recorded a day ago.

As many as 57 people died across the state due to related complications, while 16,035 more patients recovered from the viral disease, the state health department said. With these additions, the overall virus tally stood at 78,16,243, while the death toll and total recoveries jumped to 1,43,155 and 75,73,069, respectively. The state now has 96,069 active cases.

On Monday, the state had recorded 6,436 new cases and 24 fatalities. According to the department, till date, a total of 3,334 patients have been infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant. Of these, 2,023 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state is 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate is 96.89 per cent, it said. Currently, 6,39,490 people are in home isolation and another 2,412 in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

With 1,13,622 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,57,68,634, it said. Maharashtra's daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, is 5.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 447 fresh cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 10,51,258. With one more person dying from the virus, the fatality tally touched 16,667.

The government has eased a number of restrictions over the past few days