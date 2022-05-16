Covid cases will rise but no need to panic yet, say officials
Mumbai After a marginal rise in cases over the last week, the state reported a drop in daily infections on Monday and recorded 129 fresh cases, mostly due to the drop in the number of tests over the weekend.
According to authorities, cases will keep slightly increasing due to various factors, but there is yet no reason to panic as hospitalisations are still under control.
After reporting an average of 130 daily cases in the month of April, Covid infections started rising in May. The first 18 days of the month have seen 3,237 cases with a daily average of 202 cases. The active cases, too, have increased over the last few weeks to 1,526 on May 16 from 995 on May 1 and 626 on April 16. Zero deaths were reported in the state on Monday.
“There is no need to panic as long as the hospitalisation or the need for ventilators remains low. The rising trend seen over the last 10 days is because of various factors including migration of population, festivals or celebrations with huge gatherings in specific areas and also because of the lowered immunity among people of late. Since we have been moving towards the endemic stage of the infection, there could be upheaval movement in the graph, but there is no need to panic at all,” said state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate.
Mumbai reported 74 new cases taking the tally to 10,60,766. Of the 1,526 active cases, the highest 896 are in Mumbai, 307 in Pune and 166 in Thane. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) reported in the state was 1%. Four districts Buldhana (2.23), Aurangabad (2.12), Mumbai (1.79) and Pune (1.65), however, recorded TPR above the state average.
“Unless a new variant with an exceptionally new pattern is reported in the country, there would not be severe infections. Our vaccination coverage is also at a satisfactory level with more than 80% inoculated with at least one dose,” Dr Awate added.
According to the figures released by the state health department on May 10, only 45 patients (of 1,343 on that day) were hospitalised. About 10 of them were serious with five being in ICU. One of them needed a ventilator, while the remaining nine were on oxygen support.
Panvel-Uran coastal road to subsume 75 hectares of mangroves
Mumbai: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority has sought the state forest department's permission to divert 43.42 hectares of mangroves in Uran taluka of Raigad district to make way for an upcoming six-lane coastal road connecting Belpada wetland area to the port's North Gate at Nhava Sheva.
One held for woman’s death during police raid in UP’s Siddharthnagar
A day after a 50-year-old woman died of a bullet injury during a police raid in Islamnagar village of Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the incident. Superintendent of police, Siddharthnagar, Yashvir Singh said, “It is likely that the woman died from the bullet fired by Yadav.” Soon, other villagers too joined the suspect's mother, Roshni's and attacked the police party. It was when one Jitendra Yadav who extorts money from those involved in cow slaughter opened fire towards the crowd and the bullet hit Roshni.
Allahabad HC adjourns KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case till May 20
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex case till May 20 due to paucity of time. Hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intazamia Masjid of Varanasi, Justice Prakash Padia observed, “Heard learned counsel for the parties at length. Due to paucity of time, the arguments could not be concluded. Put up this matter in the additional cause list on 20.05.2022 at 12:00 noon.”
Teenager sitting on two-wheeler killed by tempo driver in Pune
PUNE A 16-year-old boy was killed after a tempo driver, who was driving without a permit, rammed into a hoarding and then into two two-wheeler vehicles in Dhankawadi area on Sunday afternoon. The deceased boy was identified as Sunny Datta Dhaware, who was sitting on one of the two two-wheelers which were hit by the tempo driver. The incident happened around 1;30pm near a gram panchayat office in Savarkar chowk area of Dhankawadi, Pune.
Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal, CA to remain in ED custody for 4 more days
Suspended IAS officer of Jharkhand, Pooja Singhal, and chartered accountant Suman Kumar will remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for four more days, a special court in Ranchi ordered on Monday. Suman Kumar was arrested on May 7 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in the state's Khunti district. Suman Kumar's client, Jharkhand's mining secretary Pooja Singhal was arrested four days later on May 11.
