Covid positive cases declining in Thane but positivity rate stays at 7.74%

This is just a marginal decrease from the 7.80% positivity rate that was noted during the peak of the Covid third wave in Thane; with fewer people coming forward to test, there is an overall decline in the daily positive cases
A man gets his Covid test done at CR Wadia Hospital in Thane on Saturday. Overall, there is a marginal decrease in positive cases and fewer people come forward to test. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 05, 2022 06:49 PM IST
ByAnkita G Menon, Thane

Although the number of positive cases within Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is decreasing, the positivity rate still continues to be at 7.74%.

This is just a marginal decrease from the 7.80% positivity rate that was noted during the peak of the third wave. With fewer people coming forward to test, there is an overall decline in the daily positive cases. According to TMC’s health department, many are getting tested through home testing kits while some others who get treated without any tests go unaccounted for.

Dr Prasad Patil, TMC medical officer, said, “There are fewer people coming forward to get tested. We cannot force people to get tested. Also there are many who conduct home tests or ignore the mild symptoms. Hence, the number of daily tests has reduced in the last few days.” During the peak of the second wave last year, the overall positivity rate was 7.30%. The overall positivity rate came down to 6.83% in October last year when the city was testing around 3,000 people daily.

Thane city saw the peak of the third wave on January 8 with 2,969 returning positive out of 9,054 tested. Whereas, on February 4, a total of 134 returned positive out of 1,916 people tested. There has been a drastic decrease in the daily positivity rate from 32.80% during the peak of the third wave to 8.40% currently. The overall positivity rate has come down only to 7.74% currently from the earlier 7.80% at the peak of the third wave.

“It is not possible to keep a tab on every household. We have been requesting residents, family physicians and hospitals to inform us if anyone comes forward for treatment after being tested at home. However, we are getting a poor response for the same. With mild symptoms post vaccination, many are getting treated for Covid at home,” said an officer from TMC health department.

“There is no hospitalisation needed for most cases as symptoms are very mild and home isolation is more than enough to get treated. This is not really a cause for concern at present. But, we cannot consider the current low positive cases as the end or decline of the third wave as many cases are going undetected or not recorded. People should not become complacent. Instead, they should continue to maintain all the Covid protocols,” said Dr Sanjay Pingulkar, general physician and member of Thane Rapid Action Covid Team.

