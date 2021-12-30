Covid positive cases in Navi Mumbai cross 100 for first time since July

For the first time since July 2021, the per day Covid positive cases under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has crossed the mark of 100.

In the last one week alone, the cases have increased by 142% in the NMMC area.

Currently, the average daily cases reported in NMMC is around 80 while it was 33 in the last week. The doubling rate, which was 2,820 days last week, has come down to 1,033 days. The active cases, too, have increased from 327 to 688 cases.

Meanwhile, the average testing has remained almost the same. Last week, it was 10,506 testing per day average, which is now 10,795 per day.

“The testing that NMMC conducts is the highest in the state. There is no reason why this should not be considered as the beginning of the third wave. Looking at it, the cases are increasing. People should, by now, understand that the third wave was not media hype but a reality. It is a trend that is seen in countries across the world and it is time that people understand that everything is normal yet. The New Year celebrations should be done strictly with Covid protocols, which by now is known to even the children,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

Even as there is a rise in the cases, around 60% of the cases are asymptomatic. “Most of the asymptomatic cases are found to be negative in the antigen test and hence we have increased the capacity of the RT-PCR. With the increasing number of Omicron cases in Navi Mumbai and also the overall cases, structural, fire and oxygen audit of all the hospitals have been ordered,” Bangar added.

The primary centre for admission will remain to be the CIDCO exhibition hall. Radha Swamy Satsang Hall, which was used during the second wave, was shut after the cases decreased. If needed, the hall would be used again, Bangar said.

Dr GD Pol Institute and Mayuresh building would also be kept ready with the beds for use if the cases increase.

“Even as the cases have increased, there is no surge in critical cases. The per day demand of the oxygen remains to be around 1.5 tons to 2 tons daily since last one month. During the second wave, the highest demand was around 18-20 tons per day. Currently, we are in a position to provide around nine tons per day,” Babasaheb Rajale, oxygen nodal officer, said.

On July 25, 2021, there were 107 cases reported, which was the last time the 100-mark was breached. Now on Wednesday, 165 cases were reported.