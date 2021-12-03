Covid positive cases in Thane fall drastically

Amidst Omicron variant scare, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) positive cases have come down drastically such that from among nine wards, three wards have almost zero positive cases on a daily basis while three others have less than five daily positive cases each. TMC has been testing between 1,700-2,400 people daily over the last few days.

“With many avenues opening up for the vaccinated population and people starting to travel as well, more are coming forward for testing. Moreover, the change in weather has also led to viral infections. Some who feel these could be symptoms also get tested, increasing the number of tests in the city,” said a senior officer from TMC health department.

Meanwhile, the daily positive cases continue to remain low at less than 30 to 40 in the city on a regular basis. Wagle Estate, Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva wards mostly have zero positive cases while Vartak Nagar, Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar, Naupada-Kopri and Uthalsar wards have less than five positive cases on a regular basis. It is Majiwada- Manpada ward that has around 10 cases on a daily basis. Also, as per the sero survey, this ward has the lowest presence of antibodies.

Since the last two months, a regular decline in the number of daily positive cases has been noted. This has also lowered the positivity rate of Thane city.

While the fear of the new variant continues to haunt everyone, the crowd at public places in Thane continues.

“We are keeping a close watch on travellers from ‘cities of concern’ to Thane city. None have tested positive till now and we continue to get a list of travellers from the airport authority. Meanwhile, our positivity rate continues to be less than 1.5%, giving no reason for increasing tests as of now. Only if any spike in cases is noted will we take any such action. As of now, the situation seems well in control,” said Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner.