Covid vaccines soon to expire at three private city hospitals

Mumbai Covid vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – in at least three private hospitals in Mumbai, are set to expire, and therefore wasted, in the first week of March. Of the three, Chembur-based Surana Sethia Hospital has now written to the state health department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requesting them to exchange more than 50,000 doses of the hospital’s near-expiry vaccines with those with a longer shelf life acquired by the civic body.

While Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), Andheri, said they have around 15,000 to 16,000 vaccination doses that will expire in the first week of March, Dr Vrajesh Shah, chairman and managing director of Apex Group of Hospitals (Mulund and Borivali), said that close to 10,000 vaccines doses will expire on March 5.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, chief coordinator of private hospitals for vaccination and Covid, told HT that majority of the vaccine stock at private hospitals in Mumbai are set to expire within one or two months.

While the daily total vaccination doses administered at BMC-run vaccination centres is around 18,000 to 25,000, the number stands between 1,500-3,000 at private hospitals.

“Presently, the (municipal) corporation-run vaccination centres are seeing a large turnout of people on a daily basis. We request the government to replace our near-expiry vaccines with their long-term expiry vaccines so that the vaccines do not go waste,” said Dr Prince Surana, chief executive officer (CEO), Surana Sethia Hospital, who will also incur a financial loss of close to ₹3 crore.

“We have stood by the government during the entire pandemic and helped achieve vaccination goals. Apart from our financial loss, why should the vaccines go to waste?” he asked.

“With the current trend of 80-100 people coming to us for vaccination every day, only 2,000 of the total vaccine doses will be consumed by the first week of March, while the rest will get wasted,” said Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO, KDAH.

Shetty added, “With the third wave, many eligibles for the third dose couldn’t take booster doses. That has also led to less turnout. However, if the booster dose eligibility criteria are increased, some more doses can be utilised. The government exchanging the short-term expiry vaccine with long-term expiry vaccines will also be good.”

Taking cognisance of the situation, the civic body has decided to ask private hospitals to depute their person along with the vaccines at BMC-run vaccination centres and look for CSR funding or NGOs to help them.

Stating that around two lakh doses in the private sector are set to expire by June 2022, Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said it is not possible to swap vaccines with private hospitals due to technical challenges.

“The batch number of the vaccines are on their name. They have their login and passwords which only they can use. Technically, the exchange of vaccines is not possible,” said Kakani. “However, the corporation is ready to provide infrastructural support by allowing private hospitals to have their people administer their doses at BMC-run vaccination centres. The batch number of the vaccines are on their name. They have their login and passwords which only they can use. Technically, the exchange of vaccines is not possible,” he said. “The cost of our vaccines is borne by the NGO and through CSR funding. The same model can be used for them too. We have indicated to them to look out for NGO and funds under CSR.”

Ravi Duggal, a public health researcher and activist, said the decision to allow private hospitals with the vaccination programme itself was faulty. “Vaccination is a public good. Government shouldn’t have allowed Covid-19 vaccines to be given by private hospitals. Even if it was allowed to expand and increase the pace of vaccination, the government should have purchased it on behalf of private hospitals and given it to the public free of cost,” he said.

Bhansali, however, said they are in the middle of finalising plans on how to utilise the near-expiry vaccines of private hospitals. “Private hospitals can also either give vaccines free of cost or try to generate CSR funds to pay private hospitals in lieu of the vaccines,” said Bhansali, who has also written a letter requesting the central government to extend the eligibility criteria for a booster dose.

Duggal added that purchasing vaccines in large quantities was a business decision taken by private hospitals and it is their lookout on how to utilise them before they expire.