Thane, Amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane district has kept 15 isolation beds ready at two civic hospitals to meet any urgency, officials said on Thursday. COVID-19: Isolation beds kept ready in Kalyan-Dombivli civic hospitals

Maharashtra reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total of viral infections detected in the state so far this year to 1,700, as per the public health department.

Two more deaths of COVID-19 patients also were recorded in the last couple of days, taking the toll since January to 21, an official release on Wednesday said.

Of the new infections, 34 were recorded in Mumbai, one in Thane district, seven in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, five in Navi Mumbai, one in Kalyan Municipal Corporation, four in Pune district, 44 in Pune Municipal Corporation, seven in Pimpri Chinchwad, one in Sangli, two in Sangli Municipal Corporation and one in Nagpur Municipal Corporation, it said.

As part of COVID-19 preparedness, 10 isolation beds have been kept ready at the Bai Rukmini Bai Hospital and five at the Shastri Nagar Hospital, and RT-PCR and antigen testing kits are available, KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal told reporters.

"People should report symptoms promptly and not panic," he said.

On monsoon preparedness, he said a 24x7 emergency control room is operational at the municipal headquarters, with deputy commissioner-level officers on night duty.

Emergency rooms have also been activated in ward offices, with specially assigned multi-departmental teams. An NDRF team has already arrived to coordinate disaster response and awareness, the official said.

Reaffirming the civic body's commitment to quality education, Goyal said the KDMC will launch five semi-English schools from the academic year 2025-26.

"To ensure quality education, a guardian officer has been appointed for every municipal school," he added.

The civic body also unveiled initiatives under the BaLA method, introducing mural-based learning and improving school infrastructure, including repairs, furniture and timely distribution of books, uniforms and essentials.

Under the "Nipun" programme, primary education will be prioritised, with digital quality monitoring through the Vinoba Bhave App and regular inspections by guardian officers, the civic body said.

