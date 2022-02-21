Covid-19: Mumbai's daily tally dips with 96 fresh cases, lowest since April 17, 2020

Mumbai on Monday reported 96 new cases of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the lowest single-day rise after April 17, 2020, according to the city's health bulletin. The city also logged one Covid-19-related fatality in the past 24 hours.

With this, the cumulative positive infections in Mumbai rose to 10,55,657, while the death toll reached 16,476. The active cases in the city stood at 1,415.

According to the observed pattern, the city reported fewer cases on Mondays due to less number of tests conducted on Sundays. A day ago, the city had registered 167 coronavirus cases and zero fatalities.

A total of 16,476 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the count of samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,60,45,437.

While the case positivity rate of Mumbai stood at 0.58 per cent, the recovery rate was recorded at 98 per cent

With 188 more patients being discharged from hospitals, the number of recoveries in Mumbai went up to 10,34,681.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases for the period between February 14 to February 20 stood at 0.02 per cent, the bulletin said.

Mumbai had reported the highest 20,971 cases on January 7 this year during the third wave, which according to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal started on December 21, 2021.

Last year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 cases on April 4. The city had recorded the highest 90 fatalities on May 1, 2021.

(With agency inputs)