Covid-19: Mumbai sees slight rise in tally with 135 cases, Maha count also up

Mumbai on Tuesday saw a slight increase in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 135 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Two more patients died, while 233 people recovered from the virus during the same period.

On Monday, Mumbai had reported 96 cases, which was the lowest single-day surge since April 17, 2020. One person had died while 88 people had recovered.

According to the latest bulletin of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC), the total number of cases in Maharashtra's capital climbed to 10,54,874, including 16,690 deaths, 10,34,914 recoveries and over 1,300 active cases.

Nearly 21,000 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative count to 1,60,66,326, the BMC bulletin showed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 tally again crossed the 1,000-mark on Monday with 1,080 patients testing positive for the viral disease, taking the caseload to 78,60,317. The state also added 47 more deaths and 2,488 recoveries, taking the total tallies to 1,43,633 and 76,99,623, respectively.

On Monday, the western state reported 806 cases, four deaths and 2,696 recoveries.

The overall pandemic situation in Maharashtra has been improving gradually in recent weeks with the state government hinting at easing more Covid-19 restrictions.

“I expect further relaxation in restrictions next month. The chief minister will decide on this,” Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday, while adding social distancing norms and mask mandates will remain in place.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also stressed the need for masks. “The coronavirus pandemic has not ended yet. The question is being asked for how long we need to keep wearing masks. It is difficult to comment on it at this point. We need to use this time (when cases are declining) to ramp up vaccination,” Thackeray said on Tuesday after inaugurating a hospital and medical college at Alibaug in Raigad.

