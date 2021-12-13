Covid-19: South Africa returnee tests positive for Omicron variant in Nagpur

Maharashtra reported another case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday as the state’s tally of infections caused by the new variant of Covid-19 went up to 18. The infected person, 40, arrived in Nagpur from South Africa on December 5.

According to the state health department, “The infected person had not taken any [Covid-19] vaccine. The person is currently under isolation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Nagpur. He had also tested positive on April 11, 2021.”

The state administration tested 30 close contacts of the infected person, and everyone tested negative.

Between December 1 and Sunday morning, 77,530 passengers, including 11,751 from at-risk nations, arrived at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. A total of 30 Covid-19 positive cases were detected, including 22 from at-risk countries.

Also, field surveillance of all international passengers who arrived in Maharashtra since November 1 is underway. A total of 107 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing and the results of 26 are awaited, the health department said on Sunday.

So far, Omicron variant cases have been reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad (10), Mumbai (5), and one each in Kalyan-Dombivli, Pune and Nagpur. Of these infections, nine have tested negative and were discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra added 704 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 6,643,883. The state added 16 Covid-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 1,41,259. Maharashtra’s active case count stood at 6,441 on Sunday.

Mumbai added 188 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 765,282. A day after recording zero Covid deaths, Mumbai clocked two fatalities, taking the death toll in the city to 16,357. Mumbai’s active case count was 1,774 on Sunday.

The state has been recording 600-800 cases for the past 7-10 days. A chunk of Sunday’s cases were reported in the Mumbai metropolitan region. The cities and satellite towns in the region, excluding Mumbai, added 134 cases. Pune district added 197 fresh cases, while Ahmednagar district reported 47.

