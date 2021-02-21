Covid-19 spike: Mumbai police to fine citizens not wearing face masks

The Mumbai Police is now authorised to challan people not wearing face masks in the city. This was announced by polcie commissioner Param Bir Singh on Twitter.

"Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was alway to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us," Singh tweeted from his official handle.

The step has been taken due to the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 921 cases, up from the previous high of 897 a day before. With the addition of the latest cases, the infection count in Mumbai has reached 3,19,128. The statewide tally stands at 2,100,884.

Apart from Mumbai city, other townships in the Mumbai division also witnessed a surge in cases, including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli. There were 1,678 new cases in the division.





Experts and government officials have credited the laxity shown by people of the state for the resurgence of Covid-19 in Maharashtra.

Also Read | 'Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you': Top quotes from Thackeray

Earlier in the day, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a fresh state of restrictions in view of the rising covid-19 cases. Starting Monday, all religious, social and cultural programmes will be banned for next few days. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement staggered office timings.

Thackeray also said that the state government will review the situation in the next eight days to decide whether a lockdown should be imposed. "Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you. It will all depend on the people of Maharashtra," said Thackeray.

Meanwhile, a week-long lockdown has already been imposed in Amravati which is among the worst-affected districts in Maharashtra. It will come in effect from Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON