Covid-19 spike: Mumbai police to fine citizens not wearing face masks
The Mumbai Police is now authorised to challan people not wearing face masks in the city. This was announced by polcie commissioner Param Bir Singh on Twitter.
"Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was alway to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us," Singh tweeted from his official handle.
The step has been taken due to the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city.
Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage
On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 921 cases, up from the previous high of 897 a day before. With the addition of the latest cases, the infection count in Mumbai has reached 3,19,128. The statewide tally stands at 2,100,884.
Apart from Mumbai city, other townships in the Mumbai division also witnessed a surge in cases, including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli. There were 1,678 new cases in the division.
Experts and government officials have credited the laxity shown by people of the state for the resurgence of Covid-19 in Maharashtra.
Also Read | 'Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you': Top quotes from Thackeray
Earlier in the day, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a fresh state of restrictions in view of the rising covid-19 cases. Starting Monday, all religious, social and cultural programmes will be banned for next few days. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement staggered office timings.
Thackeray also said that the state government will review the situation in the next eight days to decide whether a lockdown should be imposed. "Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you. It will all depend on the people of Maharashtra," said Thackeray.
Meanwhile, a week-long lockdown has already been imposed in Amravati which is among the worst-affected districts in Maharashtra. It will come in effect from Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra schools seek increase in internal component for Class 10 board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second Covid-19 wave nearing, lockdown decision in citizens’ hands: Uddhav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 2.1 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road rage: Two men attacked in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 24-year-old tries to kill woman who turned down his advances
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC to map probable disasters across Mumbai to help plan city infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC fines 5 Jalna civic officials ₹1 lakh each for misleading court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Four members of a gang arrested for house break-in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman stripped, tied to tree, filmed in jungle near Mumbai; 4 booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Congress to discuss strategy for local elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African woman held with ₹9-crore heroin in Mumbai visited multiple countries: NCB
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youth body sets up Thane’s first community fridge at Wagle Estate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Savitri becomes first leopard at Mumbai’s SGNP to be radio-collared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WR orders probe after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dongri police and Worli ANC seized drugs worth ₹13.20 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox