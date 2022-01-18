CR fines 58.3k passengers for travelling without tickets in local trains

MUMBAI: In a bid to control unauthorised travel and allow only fully vaccinated passengers to commute by the local trains in Mumbai, Central Railway (CR) held 58,300 passengers travelling without valid tickets.

CR collected a fine of ₹2.94 crore from passengers between January 1 and January 15.

As many as 715 passengers were also detained for travelling without masks on the suburban railway stations and ₹1.43 lakh was fined.

Passengers are mandated by the state government to wear facial masks while travelling by local trains. Maximum passengers were penalised in three major stations of CR including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) where 3997 passengers were fined, 2564 passengers at Dadar and 1133 passengers at Kalyan railway station.

The zonal railway has formed special teams to check people travelling without tickets and facial masks on the local train network. 3529 cases of people travelling without facial masks were penalised between April 2021 and January 2021.

“Between April 1, 2021 and January 15, 2022 a total of 10.12 lakh passengers were caught travelling without tickets and ₹51.31 crore as penalty was realised. We appeal to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity and follow all norms mandated for coronavirus,” shared Anil Kumar Jain, senior public relations officer, Central Railway.

Further, the zonal railway also registered 188 cases on 23 male hawkers for travelling in women’s compartments of local trains.