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CR to pay 4 lakh compensation to kin of doctor who died in train accident

A single-judge bench of justice Jitendra Jain directed the Central Railway (CR) to pay the petitioner ₹4 lakh in compensation, plus 6% interest capped at ₹8 lakh, into their bank account within eight weeks

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:16 am IST
By Karuna Nidhi
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MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court set aside an order from the Railway Claims Tribunal that denied compensation to the family of a young doctor who died in a train accident in 2007, ruling the case qualified as an untoward incident and the deceased was a bona fide passenger.

Bombay High Court (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

A single-judge bench of justice Jitendra Jain directed the Central Railway (CR) to pay the petitioner 4 lakh in compensation, plus 6% interest capped at 8 lakh, into their bank account within eight weeks.

The doctor had travelled to Mumbai to appear for his DGO examination. On October 17, 2007, he purchased a ticket around 9.30 pm to travel from CST to Bhusawal. Later that night, at approximately 11.30 pm, he met with a fatal accident between Mulund and Thane railway stations.

Earlier, the tribunal relied on the station master’s memo, police report, inquest panchnama, postmortem report and testimony from the Government Railway Police to conclude that the deceased was run over by an unknown train. On this basis, it held that the case did not fall within the scope of an “untoward incident” under the Railways Act, 1989 and rejected the compensation claim.

The court also rejected the railways’ objections regarding discrepancies in the deceased’s age and proof of relationship, holding that the original ticket was recovered from the deceased and that “merely because ration card and the death certificate of the father are not produced, it cannot be a ground to say relationship is not proved”.

 
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