CR to pay ₹4 lakh compensation to kin of doctor who died in train accident

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court set aside an order from the Railway Claims Tribunal that denied compensation to the family of a young doctor who died in a train accident in 2007, ruling the case qualified as an untoward incident and the deceased was a bona fide passenger. Bombay High Court (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

A single-judge bench of justice Jitendra Jain directed the Central Railway (CR) to pay the petitioner ₹4 lakh in compensation, plus 6% interest capped at ₹8 lakh, into their bank account within eight weeks.

The doctor had travelled to Mumbai to appear for his DGO examination. On October 17, 2007, he purchased a ticket around 9.30 pm to travel from CST to Bhusawal. Later that night, at approximately 11.30 pm, he met with a fatal accident between Mulund and Thane railway stations.

Earlier, the tribunal relied on the station master’s memo, police report, inquest panchnama, postmortem report and testimony from the Government Railway Police to conclude that the deceased was run over by an unknown train. On this basis, it held that the case did not fall within the scope of an “untoward incident” under the Railways Act, 1989 and rejected the compensation claim.

Subsequently, the deceased doctor’s family moved the Bombay High Court, against the tribunal’s ruling.

During the hearing on April 20, the high court found the tribunal’s conclusion to be unsupported by evidence. It noted the absence of any eyewitness account and pointed out that the station master’s memo—relied upon by other authorities—lacked a factual foundation. The court also flagged the failure to identify the train involved or examine key personnel such as the motorman or guard.

After analysing the timeline and circumstances, the bench held that the most probable explanation was that the deceased had been travelling in a second-class compartment of an express train and accidentally fell from it, noting that the ticket was recovered from the scene. Such an incident, the court said, squarely falls within the definition of an “untoward incident” under the law.

The court also rejected the railways’ objections regarding discrepancies in the deceased’s age and proof of relationship, holding that the original ticket was recovered from the deceased and that “merely because ration card and the death certificate of the father are not produced, it cannot be a ground to say relationship is not proved”.