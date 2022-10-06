Crash-and-pile up on Bandra-Worli Sea Link claims 5, injures 7

Mumbai: A tyre burst in the middle of the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) in the early hours of Wednesday resulted in a crash and pile-up that left five people dead and eight injured. Among the dead were an ambulance driver and the staff at the BWSL toll naka. The injured persons included two doctors, both of the rank of lieutenant commanders with the Indian navy.

At 2.35 am, a Maruti Suzuki Swift ferrying four youths, crashed into the barricade on south-bound side of the BWSL after the front tyre of their burst. The four -- Siddharth Juyal (19), Shane Joseph (18), Mohd Rayyan Patel (18) and Aliya Bhateen – got out of the vehicle, unhurt. Seeing them stranded on the side of the road at that hour however, a certain Neil Vora, who was driving a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, parked his car ahead and got off to help them fix their tyre. The BWSL staff noticing the parked vehicles, assumed that an accident had taken place and sent an ambulance parked at the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) office on the Bandra end of the sea link, as well as a tow away vehicle, to the site. Meanwhile, doctor duo Dr Ankush Tinha (37) and Dr Ashwini Nair (28), both officers of the Indian Navy, spotted the ambulance and stopped their Mercedes just ahead of the Swift, assuming that medical help was needed.

By 2.50 am, at least eight persons, including toll staff members and the passengers of the three vehicles were standing on the first lane of the sea link, and a light guard was deployed to wave away oncoming vehicles and alert them to stay off the lane.

Within three minutes – at 2.53 am -- a Hyundai Creta registered in the name of Mohammed Ali road resident Asif Bilakhiya, came speeding in, and suddenly swerved from the second lane to the first and slammed into the parked vehicles. It first crashed into the white-coloured Swift, dragged the Mercedes a short distance, bumped into the ambulance then crashed into the blue Baleno before finally coming to a halt.

The impact of the crash was such that the black-coloured Creta’s bonnet came apart revealing its engine. Its back windshield was shattered. The Swift was mangled completely, and the Baleno, which bore the final brunt of the crash, suffered damage to its doors. The Mercedes got locked and suffered the least damage among all the vehicles, the police said.

The Creta driver, identified as 40-year-old Irfan Abdul Rahim Bilakhiya (Asif’s son), was arrested later in the day, and has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, under section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have taken a blood sample to investigate whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Bilakhiya, who was returning from his brother’s residence in Goregaon, crashed into the stationary vehicles and the people standing beside them, said deputy commissioner of police (Zone III) Yogesh Gupta.

“After the Swift’s crash the other cars and later a towing van and an ambulance had also reached the spot. One of the toll plaza employees was guiding motorists with a hand-held electric traffic baton, instructing motorists to pass through other lanes,” a police officer said.

Bilakhiya changed lanes suddenly possibly to avoid the light guard, he said. “It seems the driver of the SUV got confused by the baton signal and instead of continuing on the lane number two went to the lane in which the vehicles were stranded and crashed into the vehicles and the people,” the officer added.

The deceased included the driver of the ambulance, Somnath Salve (32), as well as toll guards Rajendra Singh (40) and Gajraj Singh (42), their supervisors Satyendra Rajput (35) and Chetan Kadam (35). Rajendra, Gajraj and Satyendra were employees of security guard firm NPS Security, and hailed from Rajasthan, while Kadam was employed by Roadway Solutions India Infra Limited, contracted by the MSRDC to maintain the sea link. Kadam, a vice president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was well-known for being a good samaritan and had helped prevent a number of deaths by suicide for which he received awards and appreciation, his colleagues said.

“He was a very generous soul. If he saw anyone in need, he would help. Whether it was by helping someone out financially even by depriving himself, or taking the ailing people to hospital disregarding his own needs,” Kadam’s uncle, Dilip Shivagan said.

All five deceased were taken to BYL Nair Hospital. Among the injured, at least three are in critical condition. Swift passengers, Rayyan Patel and Shane Joseph, are admitted at Global hospital’s MICU, while Hemant Toraskar, Kadam’s colleague at Roadways Solutions, is admitted in the ICU at Lilavati hospital in Bandra.

The other passenger in the Swift car, Siddharth Juyal is admitted at Global hospital, while Dr Ashwini Nair is admitted at INS Asvini, the naval hospital in Colaba, Dr Ankush Tinha, who was in the Mercedes car with her, has been admitted to Reliance Foundation Hospital. Krishna Kumar Yadav, a toll staff who accompanied the tow away vehicle, was taken to Bhabha hospital in Bandra.

Bilakhiya, who received treatment for minor injuries, was booked under sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC as well as section 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) and 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was picked up from his residence on Wednesday, after he fled the scene of accident.

