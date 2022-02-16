Crime against women increased in the city by 21%

Mumbai: Crimes against women and children recorded a rise of 21% in 2021 over the previous year even as sexual assault on minors rose by 59%, statistics released by the Mumbai police on Tuesday revealed.

A total of 3,879 crimes against women and 2,159 cases of crimes against children were registered last year compared to the 3,317 cases and 1,710 cases registered in 2020, respectively. Detection rates improved over the two years as well, from 76% in 2020 to 78% in 2021.

Crime statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) last September also pointed to an uptick in the over crimes registered across Maharashtra in the last three years. The state recorded 394,017 cases in 2020, a rise of 47,726 from 2018 (346,291). However, Mumbai saw a marginal drop in registered crimes in 2020, ranking fifth among 19 metropolitan cities.

Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai police commissioner, said, “Cases of sexual assult on women have increased by 15 percent in 2021 compared to 2020,” adding, “Prevention and detection of crime against women is a priority for which have taken many measures like forming Nirbhaya pathaks and dedicated teams to solve cases involving heinous crimes against women and children.”

The city’s top cop referred to the Nirbhaya Pathaks (squads), which were formed in the immediate aftermath after the gruesome rape and murder at Sakinaka on September 9, 2021. The squads, which comprise two women and two men constables, headed by specially trained officers (of a police sub inspector or assistant police inspector level) at each station in the city, have dedicated vehicles to patrol the areas 24/7.

The police has asked the state government for dedicated desks at each police station so that crimes against women could be dealt with on priority, Nagrale said.

Nagrale said that each of the city’s five control rooms has a dedicated officer so that missing complaints pertaining to woman or girls can be addressed expeditiously. The officers are in touch with the victim’s family so that even if they are traced, the police can stay updated. “Many times, the missing person reaches home or is traced by the family, but they do not inform us and the case remains as an unsolved one (in police record),” said Nagrale.

Among other crimes recorded against women and girls, 63 cases of human trafficking were registered in 2020, and 68 cases in 2021. While 10 people were arrested and 147 women were rescued in 2020, 136 persons were arrested and 155 women rescued in 2021.