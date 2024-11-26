MUMBAI: The Matunga police have registered a case against a Nagpada-based couple and the founder of a crowdfunding platform for allegedly collecting money from the public on the pretext of the treatment of a 4-month-old baby suffering from a rare neuromuscular disorder. Crowdfunding scam: Couple booked for collecting ₹ 4.5cr in baby’s name

The police said the couple, the parents of the 4-month-old, had no valid documents to support the claim that their child was suffering from the rare disorder and deposited the donation money in their personal bank accounts instead of the account of the hospital. The platform allegedly did not verify the details before starting the crowd funding.

The case was registered by Arif Ahmed Mansur Ahmed Shaikh, 52, a social worker from Mahim. The police said Shaikh, who runs the Navtarang Charitable Trust, was approached by the parents of the 4-month-old girl for help in collecting ₹17 crore for her treatment.

“They said they didn’t have any documents, so he told them he can’t help in that case. Later, he saw on social media several small-time actors putting up posts about the girl from their handles. He called up the hospital where the couple had claimed the child was admitted and found that nobody by that name was being treated. However, the hospital said the parents had approached them for a letter pad with their bank account number,” said an officer from Matunga Police Station.

The complainant found out that the crowdfunding platform that was using the actors to advertise the child’s case was sharing personal bank accounts and had collected around ₹4.5 crore. He also found out that the money was being used for other purposes than what it was collected for.

“So, he approached us,” said the police officer. “We have registered an offence against the CEO and founder of the crowdfunding platform and the couple under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuables security) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.”