Mumbai, Maratha quota protesters dispersed from Azad Maidan on Tuesday, with many thronging the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to catch trains, after activist Manoj Jarange ended his five-day-old hunger strike. Crowds disperse from Azad Maidan after Jarange ends fast, throng CSMT for return journey

Earlier, a large number of protesters celebrated outside Azad Maidan and the CSMT square, dancing to the beats of drums, bursting crackers, and raising slogans after Jarange declared victory of their agitation as the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to OBCs.

Several protesters headed to CSMT to board suburban trains to Navi Mumbai and other locations where their vehicles were parked, while some rushed to catch long-distance trains.

The situation at the railway station turned a bit chaotic, as protesters crowded the premises during peak hours, when office-goers rush to return home, and security personnel were seen appealing to them to board trains promptly to avoid overcrowding on platforms.

Talking to PTI, Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Swapnil Nila, said that two special trains were operated from CSMT to Vashi after Jarange hinted at ending his agitation, and two more were scheduled later in the evening to accommodate protesters and regular commuters.

According to the police, the traffic movement around CSMT, which had been affected because of the protest in the last four days, has gradually returned to normal.

The police were seen making announcements and requesting protesters to vacate the CSMT square.

The police deployment would continue in and around CSMT and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure, they said.

A protester from Jalna, who arrived by train four days ago, said he was planning to return tonight, depending on the availability of trains.

A protester from Latur said he had travelled to the city in a pick-up truck, which was parked in Vashi, and he planned to go there first before deciding on his trip back home.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.