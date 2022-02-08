CRPF jawan who lost both legs in landmine blast now a graduate, sets eyes on Paralympics

For Ramdas Bhogade, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Jawhar in Palghar district, life is filled with endless opportunities. Unfazed after having lost both legs in a landmine blast, he utilised the recovery time and completed his graduation in political science with a modest 79 per cent. Further, he has started preparations to participate in the 100m and 200m events of Paralympics.

It was during an anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on November 19, 2017, when Bhogade accidentally stepped on a landmine.

“I shouted at the top of my voice to alert my fellow jawans and to warn them about other landmines planted. Hearing my cries, two of my colleagues came to my rescue, but I shooed them away,” said the 33-year-old from his hamlet, Ratuna. The other 23 members in his team escaped unhurt.

Bhogade was admitted to a Raipur hospital for over 40 days where he was fitted with prosthetic legs. “After a month of trials, I am now able to walk, but with calipers, as I am yet to get acclimatised to the prosthetic legs.”

He is now posted as a constable at CRPF group centre, Talegaon, Pune, on a desk job. For the next Paralympics, he will undergo training in Rangareddy district, Telangana. He is also to be fitted with special prosthetics which are exclusively used for running.

“I want to go to the front again and fight the Maoists who are a menace to our nation,” said Bhogade, the son of a paddy grower.

Ramchandra Gavanda, sarpanch of Vadwali village that governs Ratuna, said, “It is indeed a proud moment for us. Ramdas is a hero who is fighting for the nation. Right from his childhood, he has had aspirations to serve the country. So much so, he wants to go to the same Maoist-affected area again, but his superiors have taken the right decision in assigning him a desk job due to his physical condition.”

Tulsiram Chaudhari, a resident of Ratuna, said Ramdas did not only survive the Maoist attack but also save the lives of two of his fellow jawans.