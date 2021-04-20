CRZ violations rampant near Alibag’s Mandwa Jetty, says environment group

Dumping of untreated mixed waste and blockage of intertidal water flow to the mangroves is rampant near Mandwa Jetty in Alibag, a city-based environment group has alleged in the complaint to the district collector, Raigad, and forest department’s mangrove cell. The group has also claimed that permanent structures have emerged on the Alibag shorefront, in blatant violation of coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) rules.

Nidhi Choudhury, Raigad district collector, could not be reached for comment, despite multiple attempts. Ashish Thakre, deputy conservator of forests, Alibag, responded saying the site in question does not fall under the jurisdiction of the forest department.

“The site in question is about a kilometre away from Mandwa jetty. Solid waste (non-biodegradable and mixed) is being dumped on mangroves and a garbage dumping ground is being created. Multiple sluice gates have been put in place that are preventing the flow of tide water to the mangroves. Already, a large portion of the intertidal land was reclaimed for cultivation of paddy, which is being used to set up resorts and cottages as the area dries up,” wrote D Stalin, director, Vanashakti NGO, in his letter to the authorities last week, which featured geotagged images of the violations.

Stalin also said permanent structures on Mandwa beach are not being used for indigenous purposes such as storing of boats or mending of fishing nets.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Stalin said, “Each week, new CRZ violations are being reported from different parts of the city. Despite constant intimations to the authorities, most such cases are going unchecked.”

Stalin also called for immediate restoration of the flow of tidal water to the mangroves near Mandwa jetty. “The purpose of installing sluice gates is only to prevent high tide ingress during episodes of heavy rain or during cyclones. By shutting of the flow of tide water, there is heavy siltation in the water channel. It will cause waterlogging in the landward areas during the upcoming monsoon,” he said.