Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Customs informer attacked by contract killers in Mazgaon

ByVinay Dalvi
Jun 07, 2025 08:12 AM IST

The complainant had allegedly given a tip-off about a few people who smuggled cosmetics and gold from foreign countries

MUMBAI: A businessman from Mazgaon was attacked by unknown people on Thursday, purportedly because he had given a tip-off about illegal smuggling rackets operating out of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) that resulted in several arrests by the Customs department.

A case was booked under section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 against the accused
A case was booked under section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 against the accused

Motorists on the Bhagwan Adinath Road in Mazgaon alerted the Byculla police on Thursday evening of a group attacking a man who laid in his blood. The victim was identified as Mohammed Aslam Patel. When constable Uday Vichare, attached to the Byculla police station, reached the spot, he saw Patel suffering grievous head injuries and bleeding. There was also an iron rod lying next to him, said a police officer.

The police team, with the help of a patrolling van, rushed him to the JJ Hospital. His family later shifted him to the Saifee Hospital. “We have been told that the complainant had given a tip-off about a few people who smuggled cosmetics and gold from foreign countries. He had given a tip-off about their businesses after which the Customs department seized their consignments and made arrests,” said the police officer. The accused allegedly hired a contract killer. “Patel’s condition is not good. We have registered an offence and are tracing the accused through CCTV cameras,” said a police officer. A case was booked under section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 against the accused.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Customs informer attacked by contract killers in Mazgaon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On