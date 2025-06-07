Customs informer attacked by contract killers in Mazgaon

MUMBAI: A businessman from Mazgaon was attacked by unknown people on Thursday, purportedly because he had given a tip-off about illegal smuggling rackets operating out of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) that resulted in several arrests by the Customs department. A case was booked under section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 against the accused

Motorists on the Bhagwan Adinath Road in Mazgaon alerted the Byculla police on Thursday evening of a group attacking a man who laid in his blood. The victim was identified as Mohammed Aslam Patel. When constable Uday Vichare, attached to the Byculla police station, reached the spot, he saw Patel suffering grievous head injuries and bleeding. There was also an iron rod lying next to him, said a police officer.

The police team, with the help of a patrolling van, rushed him to the JJ Hospital. His family later shifted him to the Saifee Hospital. “We have been told that the complainant had given a tip-off about a few people who smuggled cosmetics and gold from foreign countries. He had given a tip-off about their businesses after which the Customs department seized their consignments and made arrests,” said the police officer. The accused allegedly hired a contract killer. “Patel’s condition is not good. We have registered an offence and are tracing the accused through CCTV cameras,” said a police officer. A case was booked under section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 against the accused.