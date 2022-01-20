Customs seize Heroin worth 2.7 crore, arrest Nigerian national and auto driver

MUMBAI: The Mumbai customs has seized 450 gramme of heroin worth ₹2.7 crore which was concealed in a courier parcel that came from Tanzania in the name of a Navi Mumbai resident. Upon verification, customs officials found that documents of the Navi Mumbai resident were used by an accused involved in the drug cartel.

The officials then kept surveillance for five days and managed to arrest an auto driver, 32, from Navi Mumbai when he came to collect the parcel on Wednesday. During interrogation, he revealed that he worked for a Nigerian national. He was then made to call the Nigerian national and as soon as the foreigner came, he too was arrested, said a customs official. Both accused were produced before a court of Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody.

“We got specific information about the consignment coming in a parcel. So once the parcel arrived at the international courier terminal at the airport where customs officials are assigned to check and verify, we identified it,” the officer said.

He said that the auto driver had taken personal documents including the Aadhar card of one of his friends and given the same to the Nigerian national who used them to bring the consignment into India. During interrogation, the auto driver revealed that the Nigerian national had promised to pay him ₹10,000 for collecting the parcel and handing it over to him and that he had previously collected three to four parcels for the same drug syndicate, the officer added.

The Nigerian national came to India one-and-a-half-years ago and is currently staying in Navi Mumbai, the officer said.