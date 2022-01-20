Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Customs seize Heroin worth 2.7 crore, arrest Nigerian national and auto driver
mumbai news

Customs seize Heroin worth 2.7 crore, arrest Nigerian national and auto driver

Upon verification, customs officials found that documents of the Navi Mumbai resident were used by an accused involved in the drug cartel
Customs seize Heroin worth 2.7 crore, arrest Nigerian national and auto driver (HT)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 07:53 PM IST
ByManish K Pathak

MUMBAI: The Mumbai customs has seized 450 gramme of heroin worth 2.7 crore which was concealed in a courier parcel that came from Tanzania in the name of a Navi Mumbai resident. Upon verification, customs officials found that documents of the Navi Mumbai resident were used by an accused involved in the drug cartel.

The officials then kept surveillance for five days and managed to arrest an auto driver, 32, from Navi Mumbai when he came to collect the parcel on Wednesday. During interrogation, he revealed that he worked for a Nigerian national. He was then made to call the Nigerian national and as soon as the foreigner came, he too was arrested, said a customs official. Both accused were produced before a court of Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody.

“We got specific information about the consignment coming in a parcel. So once the parcel arrived at the international courier terminal at the airport where customs officials are assigned to check and verify, we identified it,” the officer said.

He said that the auto driver had taken personal documents including the Aadhar card of one of his friends and given the same to the Nigerian national who used them to bring the consignment into India. During interrogation, the auto driver revealed that the Nigerian national had promised to pay him 10,000 for collecting the parcel and handing it over to him and that he had previously collected three to four parcels for the same drug syndicate, the officer added.

RELATED STORIES

The Nigerian national came to India one-and-a-half-years ago and is currently staying in Navi Mumbai, the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP