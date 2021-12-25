Customs seize red sandalwood worth 15 crore at Mumbai’s Nhava Sheva

The Customs department on Friday intercepted a container at Nhava Sheva and on searching it found red sandalwood worth ₹15 crore which was being illegally exported to the United Arab Emirates.

Preliminary investigation revealed that credentials of a genuine exporting company were misused, a customs officer said, adding that the probe is on to nab the culprit involved in the smuggling.

The special intelligence and investigation branch (export) of the Customs department had received a specific input about smuggling of red sanders and following the tip-off, Customs officers intercepted a container inside the GTI Terminal of JNPT before it left the country.

The container, destined for UAE with declared goods as “empty glass bottles 90ML”, was examined and found to be stuffed with red sandalwood, weighing about 15,020 kilograms, worth about ₹15 crore in the grey market , the Customs official said.

“A case has been registered under the Customs Act and we have started recording statements of the people connected with the case,” said the officer, refusing to divulge further details about the exporter or the people involved in the smuggling.

Another Customs officer, however, revealed that the exporter is a Mumbai-based firm and it appears that the smuggler was trying to misuse the genuine documents of the company to run his smuggling racket, but did not succeed in the endeavour. The second officer said they are also trying to ascertain if the gang has sent any other consignments to the UAE or some other foreign destinations and if some regular gang of smugglers was involved.