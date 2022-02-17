Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cutting of tree in Uran irks activists

Hundreds of birds have lost their nests as a huge tree at a Children’s Park near Uran Tahsil office has been chopped; while authorities say overgrown branches of the tree were threatening human lives and buildings, activists say only the branches that threatened the buildings ought to have been cut
A huge tree at a Children’s Park near Uran Tahsil office has been chopped. While authorities say overgrown branches of the tree were threatening human lives and buildings, activists say only the branches that threatened the buildings ought to have been cut. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 08:59 PM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Uran

Hundreds of birds have lost their nests as a huge tree at a Children’s Park near Uran Tahsil office has been chopped.

The area used to reverberate with pleasing sounds of birds chirping. Now, they have all gone helter-skelter due to the action by the authorities, local activist Tukaram Koli said. “Children and elders who visited the park really enjoyed the soothing effect,” he said.

The tree chopping need not have been so merciless, displacing hundreds of birds, said NatConnect Foundation director, BN Kumar, and called for an inquiry into the incident. The authorities should have cut the branches that threatened the buildings or the police station area, he added.

Uran Tahsildar, Bhausaheb Andhare, said, “The overgrown branches of the tree were threatening human lives and buildings nearby. Thus, the action was taken.”

Kumar said, “In that case, only the so-called threatening branches should have been cut. We have drawn the attention of the Raigad District Collector, Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, to act on this.”

