Cyber fraudster dupes naval official
MUMBAI: A fraudster duped a naval officer of ₹1.25 lakh by sending him an SMS saying that his account would soon be blocked as he had not updated his Know Your Customer details.
To update the details, the officer clicked the link in January. “Fearing that his account would be blocked, the official clicked on the link and submitted required details including name, date of birth, PAN card number, etc. Sometime later he received SMS alerts informing him that ₹1.25 lakh had been debited from his account in two transactions,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.
Since the complainant was out working on a ship, he was unavailable to record his statement for five months. On Sunday, he visited a police station in Mumbai and recorded his statement. A First Information Report was later registered against the unidentified fraudster. Police said that they have now begun an investigation.
Punjab and Haryana high court stays Khemka’s arrest in Panchkula case
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka in a case registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Panchkula. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Sanjeev Verma, on April 26 at the Sector-5 police station in Panchkula.
Farmer leaders meet Punjab CM over new paddy sowing schedule
Members of 23 farmer unions of Punjab gathered at Amb Sahib Gurudwara in Phase-8 in Mohali on Tuesday morning to march towards Chandigarh as part of their protest against the paddy-sowing schedule announced by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government. Also read: Farmer unions in Punjab slam wheat export ban All Mohali-Chandigarh borders, including the Yadavindra Public School roundabout, have been sealed as a precautionary measure since Monday night.
Who is CH Pratap Reddy - Bengaluru's new police commissioner?
In a major shuffle, the Karnataka government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer CH Pratap Reddy as the new Bengaluru city police commissioner, replacing Kamal Pant, according to an official order. The 1991-batch IPS officer, Reddy previously served as an additional director general of police of the law and order department of Karnataka. A native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy is a B. Tech graduate. Usually, Bengaluru's police commissioners are replaced every year.
On Neemuch violence, Digvijaya Singh's questions for district administration
As Madhya Pradesh witnessed another episode of communal violence, this time in Neemuch, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said he questioned the district administration about the incident. Singh's third query was if it was a crime to install idol on a government land, without permission; yes, he said was the response. “We will act on the basis of CCTV footage,” he quoted the officials as saying.
Guna firing: Third accused killed
Bhopal/Guna: A third accused in the firing in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district last week was killed on Tuesday, a police officer said. Police superintendent Rajeev Mishra said that Chotu Pathan was spotted in Guna's Ruthiya area before he was killed. Police earlier killed Naushad Mewati and Shehzad Mewati, the other two accused in the case, on Saturday. Four people have been arrested in the case while two are absconding.
