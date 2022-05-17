Cyber fraudster dupes naval official

MUMBAI: A fraudster duped a naval officer of ₹1.25 lakh by sending him an SMS saying that his account would soon be blocked as he had not updated his Know Your Customer details.

To update the details, the officer clicked the link in January. “Fearing that his account would be blocked, the official clicked on the link and submitted required details including name, date of birth, PAN card number, etc. Sometime later he received SMS alerts informing him that ₹1.25 lakh had been debited from his account in two transactions,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Since the complainant was out working on a ship, he was unavailable to record his statement for five months. On Sunday, he visited a police station in Mumbai and recorded his statement. A First Information Report was later registered against the unidentified fraudster. Police said that they have now begun an investigation.