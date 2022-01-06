Cyber police grills BJP activist over controversial tweets on CM’s wife

MUMBAI Officials of the cyber wing of Mumbai police on Thursday questioned a BJP social media activist for allegedly posting objectionable content about Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray on January 4 on Twitter. Later in the evening, he was allowed to go home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai resident Jiten Gajaria who has nearly 20,000 followers had posted a photo of Rashmi Thackeray with a comment, ‘Marathi Rabri Devi’. The comment was made with regard to the chief minister’s health problems implying that his wife would take over as the CM like Rabri Devi who took over the chief minister’s post in Bihar when her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav was forced to resign over the fodder scam. Gajaria also hosted a Twitter poll on the same subject. His post was shared by many people on Twitter, mostly those who support the BJP ideology.

Gajaria’s lawyer claimed that his client was called in for questioning by the cyber police without revealing the nature of the complaint lodged with the police. There was no FIR in the case. A source hinted that the police may call Gajaria again for questioning. Cyber police officials refused to comment on the development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}