Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cyclone Tauktae to cause very heavy rains in parts of Konkan, Mumbai
mumbai news

Cyclone Tauktae to cause very heavy rains in parts of Konkan, Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae latest update: The IMD had informed the Mumbai civic body that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone. However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Fishing canoes anchored after the MeT department issued cyclone 'Taukte' alert in the state, at river Mandovi in Nerul, Saturday, May 15, 2021.(PTI)

The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae could cause heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on May 17, the IMD said on Sunday.

The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday.

The IMD had informed the Mumbai civic body that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone. However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.

"Latest track forecast, CS could come at arnd 19N Lat on 17 May afternoon, but could far more than 200 km. Still N Konkan; Mumbai Thane Palghar could hv hvy-vry hvy RF at isol places. Raigad Extremely HR possible. Strong winds, rough sea, Rain 16-17 May," tweeted KS Hosalilar, head SID, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has not received rains since Sunday morning though the sky is mostly overcast.

However, the weather mainly remained windy in the city, resulting in the falling of four trees in the western suburbs.

Mumbai had received light rain on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday took stock of the cyclone preparedness after visiting the BMC disaster control room.

Pednekar appealed to citizens to strictly follow the instructions given by the civic administration from time to time.

The very severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening, the IMD had said in its bulletin earlier in the day.

The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae could cause heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on May 17, the IMD said on Sunday.

The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday.

The IMD had informed the Mumbai civic body that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone. However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.

"Latest track forecast, CS could come at arnd 19N Lat on 17 May afternoon, but could far more than 200 km. Still N Konkan; Mumbai Thane Palghar could hv hvy-vry hvy RF at isol places. Raigad Extremely HR possible. Strong winds, rough sea, Rain 16-17 May," tweeted KS Hosalilar, head SID, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has not received rains since Sunday morning though the sky is mostly overcast.

However, the weather mainly remained windy in the city, resulting in the falling of four trees in the western suburbs.

Mumbai had received light rain on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday took stock of the cyclone preparedness after visiting the BMC disaster control room.

Pednekar appealed to citizens to strictly follow the instructions given by the civic administration from time to time.

The very severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening, the IMD had said in its bulletin earlier in the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cyclone tauktae
TRENDING NEWS

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused

Welcome to the kitty wrestling mania. Clip is too adorable to miss

‘My eyes!’: This spaghetti making hack is leaving netizens horrified. Watch

Mizoram minister spotted mopping hospital floor while undergoing Covid treatment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP