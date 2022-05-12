Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Dacoity attempt foiled in Thane; four arrested
mumbai news

Dacoity attempt foiled in Thane; four arrested

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the crime branch unit V laid a trap and nabbed the accused near a liquor bar on Wednesday and seized three country-made revolvers, eight bullets and a motorcycle from them, the official said.
Representative image
Published on May 12, 2022 08:02 PM IST
PTI |

The police foiled a dacoity attempt and arrested four persons in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday. 

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the crime branch unit V laid a trap and nabbed the accused near a liquor bar on Wednesday and seized three country-made revolvers, eight bullets and a motorcycle from them, the official said. 

A preliminary probe revealed that the accused were planning dacoities at farmhouses in Thane city and Karjat, he said. Offences under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act have been registered against Premkumar alias Pappu Ramlakhan Singh (51), Datta Vishnu Patil (30), Surajkumar Sadanand Yadav (19) and Kundankumar Ramesh Singh (42), the official said. 

Singh was a convict in a murder case in 2004 and had been lodged at Kolhapur Central Jail and was out on parole, while Patil had offences to his name at Kalwa police station, he added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra mumbai
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP