Daily cases may drop below 1,000 soon: BMC

MUMBAI Civic officials said on Tuesday that they expect the daily caseload in the city to fall below 1000 in 10 days, indicating that the Omicron-fuelled third wave of Covid-19 may be subsiding.

This could also result in some relaxations in Covid norms, including allowing citizens to access public places such as gardens and playgrounds for longer hours. However, time restrictions on restaurants and bars are likely to continue.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and the officer in charge of public health said, “We expect daily cases to go below 1,000 in about 10 days. However, we are on alert and will not lift restrictions imposed to check the spread of the disease.”

On Tuesday, the city reported 1,815 cases and 10 deaths taking the case tally to 1,037,587 and toll to 16,556. The city’s recovery rate is 96% with 996,145 recoveries and the mortality rate is 1.59%. There are 22,185 active cases in the city. No Omicron variant Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, and the total Omicron count remains 1,010. Covid bed occupancy in the city fell from 21% a fortnight ago to 9.1% on Tuesday.

Kakani said, “We may relax timings of gardens and playgrounds, but the current cap of 50% table occupancy in restaurants and the 10pm closure deadline will remain. We will take a call on relaxations in the coming weeks after studying the case pattern.”

BMC officials said that from December 21, 2021 (the day the third wave began) till the end of the month, the city was averaging 3,000 cases a day. However, by January 6, cases jumped to 20,000. By January 25, the daily caseload fell to around 2000. Daily testing, too, has dropped to between 40,000 and 50,000 from the earlier 60,000 to 70,000 tests.

Covid experts opine that though cases have reduced, it will be too early to comment on lifting relaxations. Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state’s Covid-19 task force said, “It is too early to comment on when we can relax 100% restrictions. We should wait and observe how the pandemic is progressing.” He added that deaths will also show a rise, though not at an alarming rate. “Deaths always lag case-peaks by a few weeks. Therefore, even when cases come down, deaths may take time to reduce.”

To be sure, the daily positivity rate (number of confirmed cases per 100 tests) has improved from a peak of 29.5% on January 7 to 5.27% on January 25. Deaths, on the other hand, have gradually increased from up to three a day in December 2021 to up to 12 at present.

Dr Kedar Toraskar, critical care specialist and another member of the state Covid task force said, “The BMC is assuming the three-digit trend on the basis of the current reduction in numbers. It could well happen that way. However, one cannot be certain. Though there is no resurgence anywhere in the world except in the UK, we cannot be complacent. We will have to remain on alert.”

