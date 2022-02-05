Daily Covid caseload drops to 11,394 in state

Mumbai Maharashtra reported 11,394 fresh infections on Saturday, taking the count to 7,794,034 cases. The state also reported 1,33,655 active cases, a drop of 10,356 from February 3, when active cases were 1,44,011.

The state also reported 68 casualties and the total number of fatalities stood at 1,43,008.

This was the third consecutive day when the state reported not a single Omicron case. The total number of Omicron cases stood at 3,334. So far, 2,013 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, stated a release issued by the state health department.

The daily caseload has dropped to 11,394 cases from 48,270 cases reported on January 21, which was also the highest tally in the ongoing third wave. The state is experiencing a decline in cases since January 21, and is hoping the third wave is likely to end by next month. On February 2, 3, and 4, it reported 18,067, 15,252 and 13,840 cases respectively.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer of the state health department said that they are hoping that the third wave will recede and the state will report the lowest figures in the next two weeks. “Without any doubt, the third wave is receding and there is no possibility that it will rise again. In fact, we are hoping that within two weeks, it will touch the bottom line. This is because Omicron is the milder version of the earlier versions and spreads faster. We have seen similar trends in other countries such as South Africa where the Omicron wave starts declining within four to five weeks,” Awate told Hindustan Times.

Mumbai clocked 643 cases and its tally reached a total of 1,049,919 cases to date. It also recorded four fatalities taking the toll to 16,658.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 1,55,166 samples and had a positivity rate of 7.34%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 10.34%, the statement said.

The state also vaccinated 3,20,207 beneficiaries on Saturday and has administered a total of 149,981,728 doses to date, according to the data available on Co-Win portal.