Daily numbers cross 10k mark in city, 40 new Omicron cases

MUMBAI On Tuesday, the city reported 10,606 cases - the highest since April 2021 - taking the tally to 8,16,965 and two deaths, taking the death toll to 16,381.

Dharavi, the city’s former Covid hotspot, reported 40 cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,438. The city’s recovery rate is 91% with 7,50,536 recoveries and the mortality rate is 2%. The number of active cases in the city is 47,476.

90 per cent of the cases reported on Tuesday are asymptomatic and among the 10% that are symptomatic, 574 required hospitalisation. Currently, of the 30,565 hospital beds in the city, 3,735 are available and the occupation rate is 12.2%. On Monday, 40 new Omicron variant cases were reported in the city as per state health department data.

With Covid-19 cases soaring in Mumbai, the authorities have said that the city’s health infrastructure is capable of handling the situation and that they will consider restrictions if the daily caseload crosses 20,000. Moreover, the criteria for imposing restrictions will now be the rate of hospitalisation and not just the rising number of Covid infections, they said.

Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday said that if the daily caseload crosses 20,000, the civic body will consider imposing further restrictions. However, he added that the increase in the number of Covid infections will not be the only criteria for imposing restrictions in the city.

“The general consensus in the state government is that instead of the positivity rate or the number of cases being the benchmark for imposing restrictions, the new yardstick should be the availability of hospital beds including oxygen beds, ICUs and ventilators,” he said.

While Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that there will be no option but to impose a lockdown if the number of cases in the city cross the 20,000 mark.

At a meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 30, the issue of restrictions was debated and discussed. The general consensus in the state administration is that instead of positivity rate or the number of cases being the benchmark for imposing restrictions, the new yardstick should be the availability of hospital beds including oxygen beds etc., according to Chahal.

Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner of the BMC, said, “I would say that even if we have around 2,500 hospitalisations on a daily basis, we might be able to handle the situation considering our bed capacity.”

Whether or not restrictions will be imposed on local trains, Kakani on Tuesday said, “The decision regarding local trains pertains to the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and the state government will take a call on the same.”

However, Pednekar on Tuesday said, “I am not saying so but then this is as per the government rules that if the number of cases per day crosses 20,000, a lockdown may be required. But then we should not let such a time come for the city. Even today, the fight against the novel coronavirus has not ended. None of us wants a lockdown but then we all need to ensure that we follow Covid-appropriate behaviour so that there is no need for it (lockdown) to be implemented.”

As the number of cases in the city has increased, so has the number of citizens under home quarantine. From over 30,000 citizens under home quarantine more than 10 days ago, more than 218,000 citizens are now under home quarantine. Along with this, the active cases’ count has also gone up.

