Daily testing for Covid drops as people opt for home testing kit and do not inform civic body, claims Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

With the new testing norms in place, the daily testing in Navi Mumbai has decreased since last week and, thus, the number of cases reported too is less, claimed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

While the average daily cases in Navi Mumbai was 2,228 last week, it has now come down to 1,344. Testing done, which was 11,158 on an average, is now 9,712.

“Ever since the government has emphasised that only symptomatic high-risk patients are required to be tested, people are reluctant to get tested. With most being asymptomatic, people don’t come forward to get tested due to which the testing has gone down. Besides, most of them opt for home testing kits and do not inform the corporation if found positive. All these factors are also one of the reasons why the cases are seen to be going down,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

According to an NMMC official, even as the government has directed the pharmacies to maintain a record of the customers who purchase the kits, there is no clarity if the pharmacies need to inform the local body about it. NMMC has issued notification to pharmacies to inform them of the customers who purchase the kits. An email ID is also given to them where they can send the information. Various teams formed by the NMMC would also be visiting the pharmacies to give the same instructions.

“More than our notification, pharmacies take notification from FDA seriously and hence we plan to involve FDA in this and also request them to issue a notification,” Bangar said. “Once we start getting information on the people who have purchased the self-testing kits, our call centre will start acting. There is still a chance of people giving us wrong information over the phone but at least we will have the data of people who have symptoms and keep a check on them.”