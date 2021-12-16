Daily testing for Covid in Thane continues to be less than 2K

More than a week after the Thane municipal commissioner, Dr Vipin Sharma, claimed that testing would increase in the city, the number of tests conducted daily still continues to remain the same, at less than 2,000, across Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits.

The civic officials claimed that reluctance among those vaccinated to get tested continues. TMC now plans to reach out to market areas and common places to test shopkeepers and vendors.

Among the tests carried out, around 700 are RT-PCR while 1,400-1,500 are rapid antigen tests.

On December 9, TMC had announced that they’d increase the number of antigen and RT-PCR tests in the city. Amidst the new variant Omicron’s increasing cases, a special meeting was held to ensure strict testing would be initiated at bus depots. However, the number of daily tests continues to be less than 2,000.

“Now that many are fully vaccinated, especially those travelling on a regular basis, they seem to be reluctant to get tested. As they do not have any symptoms, the hesitancy to get tested continues. Hence, we have planned to test shopkeepers and provide facilities at common areas near market places and railway stations. We had a similar set up earlier and have spoken to the respective ward officers to follow the same procedures as earlier in order to keep a tab on the number of cases,” said Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC.

In mid-April, when the second wave was at its peak, the city conducted more than 10,000 tests daily but as the number of daily cases saw a decline, the tests also became fewer in the city. As the daily positivity rate continues to be less than 1.5%, Thane had maintained the same testing figures until now.