Daughter joins mother in killing father in Kalyan over marriage issues

A 45-year old woman, along with her 26-year-old daughter, allegedly killed her 55-year-old husband with a mortar and pestle in Kalyan on Thursday. The family was having fights on a daily basis on the issue of their daughter’s broken marriage. The Kolsewadi police arrested the woman and daughter on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased, identified as Prakash Borse, worked as a constable. The incident occurred on Thursday night after 8pm, when Borse, attached to Kurla police station, returned home after finishing his duty. Borse’s daughter was married but didn’t want to stay with her husband and demanded divorce. The deceased was trying to convince her to go back to her in-laws’ house.

According to Kolsewadi police, on Thursday, while the wife, Jyoti, and daughter, Bhagyashree Pawar, were cooking dinner, Borse initiated the talk again about the daughter’s marriage and an altercation broke out between them, the neighbours told police officials. Once again, the deceased asked his daughter to go back to her in-laws’ home when the furious Jyoti came with an iron mortar and pestle and hit his head several times. The daughter also started hitting her father and made him unconscious.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police inspector Kisan Gavali of Kolsewadi police station said, “Borse was taken to a hospital by the accused and neighbours but was declared dead on arrival. Their arguments on their daughter’s marriage had been intense for the past few weeks, according to neighbours. We have arrested both the women under IPC 302.”