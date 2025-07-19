MUMBAI: For the last 45 days, Devyani Bhagchandani, 31, has been running from pillar to post to get justice for her 60-year-old father, who was hit by a speeding vehicle driven by a 19-year-old in Lokhandwala Complex on June 11. Daughter seeks justice for Lokhandwala hit-and-run victim

Devyani, who lives in Australia, rushed to India as soon as she learnt that her father, Naresh Bhagchandani, had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Versova with serious injuries suffered in a hit-and-run incident.

According to Devyani, her parents live alone in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, and her father runs a garment business. “My father suffered severe head trauma in the hit-and-run, and the road to recovery is not less than a year,” said Devyani, who alleges that the Oshiwara police did not take timely action against the driver.

On June 11, Bhagchandani was out for a walk when the vehicle hit him and sped away. Bhagchandani, who was injured, was spotted by a vendor from a local dairy who delivered milk at his house. The vendor found him lying injured on the street and informed his family. His wife rushed to the spot and took him to Kokilaben Hospital with the help of an unknown motorist.

Bhagchandani dislocated two ribs and fractured a foot, and underwent an eight-hour-long surgery. He is now in intensive care at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.

“We have spent ₹35 lakh on his treatment in just a month. The driver should be held responsible and be put behind bars,” said Devyani. CCTV camera footage from dozens of cameras along the route the SUV had taken just after the crash helped identify the SUV owner. The footage also captured the SUV ramming into an autorickshaw soon after it had knocked down Bhagchandani, according to a police officer from Oshiwara police station.

Bhagchandani’s wife, Deepika, 59, said the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified driver late on June 11 under sections 125 (b) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections 134 (a), 134 (b), 180 and 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said the accused, Manav Jain, was arrested the day after the hit-and-run, on June 12. Jain secured bail the next day.

“We urge the police to expedite filing the charge sheet so that the accused can be brought to justice and the suffering senior citizen, who is still in the ICU, can feel that some justice is being done,” said Dhaval Shah, member of the Lokhandwala Citizen’s Association. “Pedestrians are extremely vulnerable in the busy streets of Andheri, where pavements are either blocked or dug up, causing such accidents,” he added.

Shah said that two months before Bhagchandani’s accident, a 54-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter were seriously injured after a speeding sedan hit them on a Lokhandwala back road while they were taking a walk. “The accused was caught by police,” said Shah, adding that like Bhagchandani, both the injured women have a long way to recovery.

The woman, Barkha Thakur, and her daughter, Priyanka Agarwal, had left their home after dinner. The sedan driver, a 19-year-old college student, hit the two women and collided against a parked bus before fleeing. The driver, a second-year college student from Jogeshwari (West), told the police he was driving his friend’s car with two other passengers inside. He said he fled as he feared public outrage but later surrendered to the Versova police, where he claimed to have lost control of the car.

Preetam Banavali, senior police inspector of the Oshiwara police station, said they had done whatever was necessary, applied all applicable penal sections and arrested the accused. “The case is important to us as the victim is a senior citizen who was crossing the road when he was hit by the vehicle driven by the accused. We are in the process of filing a charge sheet against him,” said Banavali.