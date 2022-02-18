Days after HC rap, Maha govt appoints Rajnish Seth as DGP

Mumbai: In what is seen as a major embarrassment, the Maharashtra government on Friday appointed 1988-batch IPS office Rajnish Seth as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra. The state was forced to remove acting DGP Sanjay Pandey from the post after the Bombay high court slammed its decision to appoint Pandey and the Union Public Services Commission’s (UPSC) denial to review its decision over the empanelment of officers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an order issued by the home department on Friday, the state government has said that Sheth was being appointed as the DGP taking the UPSC order on empanelment for the appointment into consideration.

Seth, who had served as acting DGP for a brief period of less than a month in 2021, will get nearly two years before his retirement in December 2023.

Seth (58) was serving as director-general of the anti-corruption bureau before his appointment to the top post. He has served as principal secretary, home department, headed Force One, joint commissioner (law and order) Mumbai city in his career spanning over three decades.

UPSC, in the first week of November, had empanelled Seth, Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale (1987-batch) and K Venkatesham (1988-batch) for the post from the list of more than ten senior officers sent by the home department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the Supreme Court ruling in the Prakash Sing case in 2006, it is mandatory for the state government to pick one of the empanelled officers for the top post. Since the state government had, in April 2021, appointed Sanjay Pandey (1986-batch) as acting DGP and intended to appoint him in the post full time, it requested the UPSC to reconsider the empanelment. The UPSC informed the state government that there was no provision for the review of the empanelment.

“Despite being the senior-most officer, Pandey’s empanelment was denied twice because of his gradation of the annual confidential report. Even after Subodh Kumar Jaiswal’s transfer to central deputation in January 2021, his junior Nagrale was appointed as DGP because Pandey failed to be empanelled. This time, we were expecting him to be empanelled, but again the UPSC denied naming him among the three. Venkatesham could not be considered as he has less than six months left for retirement, which is due in May,” said an official from the home department. Pandey is slated to retire in June this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nagrale, in less than three months, was appointed as Mumbai commissioner in March amid the controversy that stirred up after the explosive scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house in South Mumbai in February 2021. Then police commissioner Param Bir Singh was transferred for his inept handling of the entire issue.

Bombay High Court, while hearing a petition challenging Pandey’s appointment, had slammed the state government for ‘favouring’ Pandey for the post. The HC had said that the government increased Pandey’s grades in ACR he should not have been considered for the post. It had also asked the government to appoint the new DGP by February 21.

“We expected that the Pandey could at least complete his tenure holding an additional charge, but the orders by HC had to be followed. Nagrale, who is retiring in October this year could have been another choice, but he was more interested in continuing in the same post,” said another official from the home department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON