DCP demanded monthly 10L, claims Angadia association

Mumbai The deputy commissioner of police (DCP), who is under the scanner in an extortion case, had demanded a monthly ₹10 lakh from the Angadia courier service providers for not taking action against them, the Angadiya Association has alleged in their complaint made to the additional commissioner of police, south region Dilip Sawant.

However, the department so far has not found anything concreteagainst the IPS officer but stated that the investigation was still going on.

According to the complaint (of which a copy is available with HT), in November 2021 the key members of the Angadiya Association called a meeting in Bhuleshwar. The meeting was attended by representatives of almost all major Angadiya service providers in Mumbai. In the meeting, two senior Association members informed the members that the new Zonal DCP Saurabh Tripathi had demanded ₹10 lakh every month, but the Association members were against paying any money to the police officer.

On December 2, two Angadiya operators were raided by the LT Marg police personnel and taken to Mumbadevi police chowki. There, the police demanded money ranging between ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh from the Angadiya employees carrying cash between ₹5-10 lakh each. Employers of detained employees paid the money and got their staff released.

After this, LT Marg police again raided another Angadiya business on December 3.

Similarly, police personnel from VP Road police station also detained employees of Angadiya operators and let them off after taking money, the complaint alleges.

On December 6, a few key members of Angadiya Association met DCP Saurabh Tripathi at his office and requested him to stop the local police station from taking action on Angadiya operators.

The DCP then told association members that he had already spoken to their president and they should start paying him the money.

When two association members told the DCP that its not possible for them to give such a huge amount, the infuriated officer, as per the complaint, told them- “I am already getting ₹10 lakh on a daily basis. I am not begging you. You have to pay me that amount and it has to be counted from September 2021. Use whatever influence you can use, but you have to pay me ₹10 lakh every month. I have just started action using two police stations now. I will press all police stations under me to take action against you and will make you cry.”

After this, the Angadiya association members brought the matter to the police commissioner’s attention following which Tripathi’s senior, additional commissioner of police (south) Dilip Sawant was asked to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

Based on the findings of the inquiry on February 18, Sawant himself got an FIR registered for extortion, robbery and wrongful restraining against three police officers for allegedly extorting money from Angadiyas by threatening action from the Income Tax department.

Two officers assistant inspector Nitin Kadam and sub-inspector Samadhan Jamdade, were arrested on February 19, while the main accused police inspector (Crime) Om Vangate has moved to court seeking anticipatory bail. Vangate has sought relief from the court claiming that the complaint of Angadiya Association (about the extortion) was against the DCP and not him.

After registration of the FIR, DCP Tripathi was shunted to a side posting on February 23.

The crime branch’s crime intelligence unit (CIU) is presently investigating the case in which Tripathi is also a suspect.

The probe team has so far recorded statements of nearly two dozen witnesses. This includes nearly 10 angadiya operators who claimed they have paid ₹18 lakhs to the police. The victim Angadiyas have also named DCP Tripathi in their statements, crime branch sources confirmed.

The investigation team may add sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) in the case, hinted another source.

Senior police officers have claimed that so far they have not found any material evidence against the DCP, hence they have not named him in the criminal case as an accused, but the investigation of the case is not concluded yet.

Last week, commissioner of police Hemant Nagrale had told HT, “If we find evidence against someone, we wil not spare them. Moreover, department proceedings will be conducted against all those found guilty.”