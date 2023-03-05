Deans of Kalwa hospital suspended after CM’s visit

Thane: The dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa Dr Yogesh Sharma, and deputy dean Dr Suchitkumar Kamkhedkar were suspended on chief minister Eknath Shinde’s orders on Saturday. He visited the hospital where he inaugurated, among other projects, a refurbished labour ward.

Thane, India - March 04, 2023: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurates Maternity Ward at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, in Thane, India, on Saturday, March 04, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The suspension came hours after Shinde completed a four-hour tour inaugurating several development and beautification works in Thane. During the visit to the Kalwa hospital, several resident doctors complained to the CM about the poor living conditions in their living quarters and the lack of hygienic food in the canteen.

Upset at this, Shinde also publicly told the Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar during his speech at Wagle Estate “not to spare” those responsible. “The doctors at the Kalwa hospital are doing good work. Why should they be subjected to such poor conditions at their hostel? Please take action against those responsible,” Shinde said, adding “The common man is at the centre of this government’s functioning, and funds allocated by the state or the Thane municipal corporation for public works must be utilised for public works. The quality of public works should be good. If any officials are not doing so, then strong action will be taken against them. Nobody should be spared,” Shinde told Bangar during his speech at Wagle Estate.

The suspension orders were issued by Bangar minutes after Shinde completed the tour, holding the two doctors responsible for the lack of facilities at the hospital.

Earlier, Shinde inaugurated several development and beautification works in Thane completed under the Thane Smart City scheme which included underground parking at Gaondevi maidan, the launch of a renovated labour ward, expansion of an intensive care units at Kalwa hospital, the launch of 11 electric buses and 20 CNG buses and beautification of a traffic island at Wagle estate and creek-side waterfronts at Kopri and Kalwa.

“The maidan where Balasaheb Thackeray had addressed a public meeting has also been preserved, and underground parking has been created. Thanekars will also benefit from the Kalwa hospital facilities. The 165 electric buses that are going to be inducted will be the first step towards a pollution-free Thane. The traffic island at Wagle Estate has become a selfie point already. So, is Thane changing? Can you see Thane changing?,” asked Shinde during his speech amid cheers from the audience. After taking over as the CM, Shinde asked the Thane municipal corporation to undertake “Mukhyamantranchi Badalte Thane” (CM’s Changing Thane) and complete several works by May 31. Road concretization projects worth ₹391 crore were also launched by the CM.

Shinde also assured Thane residents “not to believe rumours” regarding the Thane cluster development project under which 43 urban renewal clusters will be redeveloped. “Thane’s dangerous buildings are a problem. That’s why the government brought the cluster scheme. The buildings participating in this scheme should not be apprehensive about life in transit camps. We are trying to construct new buildings on open land and directly give citizens new homes. Please do not believe any circulating rumours about this. We have removed all hurdles in the scheme, and we should immediately start the work,” he said.