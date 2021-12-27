Decision on physical classes in schools, colleges next week: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai The state government is keeping a close watch on rising Covid and Omicron cases and will soon take a call on physical classes in schools and colleges, said state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday morning, on the sidelines of the annual convocation ceremony of the University of Mumbai that was held at the Fort campus.

“We all have to follow rules, Covid protocol without fail. At present, schools and colleges are shut for Christmas holidays, but we are assessing the situation at hand. Depending on how things pan out, we shall take a call sometime next week,” said Thackeray, state minister of environment and tourism, who was one of the guests of honour for the event.

“The decision of shutting down schools is not easy because children are missing out on a major part of their development, especially younger children who haven’t ever stepped into a school. That apart, we are definitely thinking about their health and safety and a decision keeping this in mind will be taken,” he said, adding that vaccination for those above 15 years of age will begin soon and that too should help tackle the growing cases.

The annual convocation ceremony was held physically after a one-year break this year. While state education minister Uday Samant could not be present for the event due to the ongoing assembly session. Governor and chancellor of all state universities Bhagat Singh Koshiyari was presiding over the event and the chief guest this year was Sunil Kumar Singh, director of the National Institute of Oceanography, Goa.

Nineteen students were awarded gold medals for exemplary performance in different fields this year, whereas, another 240 MPhil and PhDs were awarded to students. Due to Covid protocols, only gold medallists were invited for the event, and the certificates of nearly two lakh graduating students were sent to respective colleges for students to collect individually this year.

“Starting this year, we will now allow colleges to hold their graduation ceremonies in this prestigious convocation hall, so everyone can experience the grandeur,” said MU vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar.

