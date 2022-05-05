Dedicated cycle tracks to come up in Thane, Kalyan

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) are working towards setting up a dedicated cycle track in their respective civic bodies.

Cyclist groups in these cities, however, are looking forward to better connectivity of cycle tracks and longer, well-maintained routes rather than smaller tracks.

KDMC, as part of its smart road project, has included a 4.10km cycle track on both sides of the road. “This is our first such dedicated cycle track that starts at Raunak City and ends at City Park. This will help cyclists going in both directions. We had a meeting with cyclist associations this week and discussed the basic requirements of a cycle track,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC.

Meanwhile, TMC has planned a 850m-long and 3.6m-wide cycle track opposite Siddhachal Phase 6. The track that starts outside Carnival Hotel and ends at Pawar Nagar bus stop will be ready before monsoon, according to the civic body.

“The work order issued for this track is for ₹69.76 lakh and includes three-year maintenance. There will be coloured signages on the track and a coating will also be made. The area will be barricaded such that it is not used for parking,” said Prakash Khadtare, executive engineer, TMC.

A similar track was developed a few years ago in Wagle Estate. Lack of maintenance led to the space being used for parking. “This time around, we have chosen a spot where many cyclists often visit and it is a residential area, so we expect better footfalls. We are in talks with cyclists in the city to understand their needs and develop more such tracks. Gradually, we shall look into inter-connecting these tracks as well,” said a senior officer from TMC.

Rajesh Khandekar, 49, an avid cyclist and a resident of Thane, said, “A proper cycle track should be at least 4km long. A small track of hardly 1km length is futile and a sheer waste of money. We’d rather cycle on the road than on such a small stretch. Connectivity to more such tracks should also be developed to make it convenient for cyclists. In cities like Japan, there are 200km-long cycle tracks that are used by people for travelling as well. The police there also keep an eye on the cycling rules that need to be followed.

“A similar track was developed in Wagle Estate as well. It lasted for a few months and later gave in to parking. There is no point developing such tracks adjacent to upcoming residential projects as it may gradually pave the way for parking.”

Chirag Shah, bicycle mayor for Thane appointed by BYCS Amsterdam, has an NGO that works on the belief that bicycles transform cities. Shah felt that having a track in itself is a positive start.

He said, “If we look at the infrastructure towards cycling in Thane and Kalyan cities, it is at zero at present. The track at Pawar Nagar is a spot where people are already using it for walking and cycling. It is better to develop such a spot that is popular among local cyclists. There are many footpaths in the city that exist but are not used. This has not stopped the civic body from making more footpaths. Similarly, as the number of tracks increase and connectivity is developed, there will be a positive response,” added Shah.

2 roads for walking, cycling from May 7 for 3 hours

From May 7, two roads in Kalyan and Dombivli cities will be dedicated for walking and cycling between 5am and 8am, said Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation on Thursday, adds Sajana Nambiar from Kalyan.

One side of the Patripool to Thakurli stretch (90 feet road) and the Gandhare Bridge to Ring Road will be available for cycling and walking, for which road marking is done. The traffic movement on these roads will be prohibited during the said time period.

“The residents of Kalyan-Dombivli should make use of this and take up walking and cycling to remain fit,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC.